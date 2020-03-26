'Wonder Woman 1984' already has a release date

Share it:

'Wonder Woman 1984' was one of the most anticipated releases of the year … and we may see it sooner in our living room than in theaters. With the current situation around the world, and almost all the countries forced to lock up their population, it is normal that many producers and studios are considering a new way to release their productions. DC and Warner had all their hopes on 'Wonder Woman 1984' this year, as their predecessor raised more than 800 million worldwide.

The hype for this new installment was total, and even more after having delayed it for almost a year (the film should have arrived in 2019), but having its premiere in early June, Warner have been forced to take action. Some executives bet on releasing it via streaming, but Warner boss Toby Emmerich, has decided to take the bull by the horns and solve the situation:

"When we gave the green light to 'Wonder Woman 1984,' our entire intention was for it to be enjoyed on the big screen and we are very excited to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will finally release the film in theaters on August 14. We hope that the world will be a safer and healthier place in those moments "

They have finally decided to postpone the premiere for just a couple of months, and 'Wonder Woman 1984' will hit us in the summer of 2020.