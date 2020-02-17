Wolcen Lords of Mayhem: 2 hours of gameplay of the new Diablo-style Hack n Slash

Share it:

Wolcen Lords of Mayhem it was one of the most anticipated titles of the videogame panorama on PC, and after an Early Access active on Steam from 2016, it finally came out in full version a few days ago, on the Valve platform. It is a Hack n Slash with isometric style view Diablo, which is convincing everyone.

The game takes advantage of the latest version of CryEngine, the graphics engine of Crytek, which gives further dynamism to the scenes of gameplay, and between the free exploration of the environments, the evolution of the skills and abilities of the protagonist character, and a new plot that characterizes the endgame, it is a really solid and interesting title.

Add the full-bodied mode to it multiplayer, both competitive and cooperative, the personalized missions and of course the whole sector related to the customization of your character, and you will understand that we may have found the game to be stripped waiting for Diablo 4.

To see if the title is right for you, today we offer you two hours of gameplay in our video, which you can find both at the top of the news, and on the YouTube channel Everyeye On Demand.

If you want to deepen further, on our site you will find another 45 minutes video, always taken from the gameplay of Wolcen Lords of Mayem. What do you think of the game?