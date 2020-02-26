Without Kroos and Vinicius, this is Zidane's eleven against City

Vinicius Junior, holder of Real Madrid – Manchester City, that is Zizou's big surprise in the eleven of the targets against the Guardiola team. The Brazilian returns to the starting eleven in an unexpected decision, where the great doubt lay in the center of the field and the possible ownership of Gareth Bale after his continued losses.

Manchester City will go to Bernabéu without Agüero and Sterling, and with a front formed by Mahrez, Jesus and Bernardo Silva.The English team will try to stop the Brazilian offensives who are motivated more than anyone by the music of the Champions League. As he said last week on his YouTube channel, when there is a Champions League match he is unable to sleep comfortably on his nerves.

Real Madrid will seek to go with advantage to Etihad Stadium to face the tie from another perspective and thus make a goal away from home a real treasure.