With a romantic photo, Lautaro Martínez and Agustina Gandolfo announced that they are expecting a baby

Agustina Gandolfo's post

This Monday, Inter de Milan beat 2 to 1 at Bayer Leverkusen and got into the top four of the Europa League, but the best news for Lautaro Martinez It was not the triumph of his team, but together with Agustina Gandolfo they will be parents for the first time.

This was announced by the young woman from Mendoza in her Instagram account, where she published an image kissing the soccer player, holding her dog and bringing the X-ray closer to the camera that shows that there is life inside her belly. "With some fears and uncertainties, much to learn but full of love, we wait for you, our baby," he wrote and added: "I love you with my life, I love you! Always the three of them (including their pet) here to support you ”.

The footballer and the 24-year-old met in 2018, when Martinez I was already wearing the Inter of Milan. According to several celebrity portals, whoever presented them would have been Wanda nara, wife Mauro Icardi, a player who at that time was part of the squad of the Italian team. Upon confirming the relationship, the business administration student dropped out of her studies and moved to Milan to accompany your partner. The lace has also accompanied him to Brazil in 2019 for the Copa América.

The couple made their romance official in October 2018 (@ agus.gandolfo)

Now, both await the arrival of their first baby, whose gender is still unknown and, obviously, his name as well. The image that the Gandolfo shows both on the Italian coast, so the news has been known a few days ago, since the Bull is now in Germany, disputing the Europa League. Apparently, they had the secret kept, but could not contain any more anxiety.

The news comes amid rumors that link the Argentine gunner with the Barcelona. Although the negotiations seem frozen due to the pretensions of the Italian cast, perhaps the baby brings not only joy to the family but also a millionaire transfer so that Martinez I can fulfill my dream of wearing the Barça shirt and playing every weekend with Lionel messi, his teammates in the Argentine team.

Martínez and Gandolfo will be parents for the first time (@ agus.gandolfo)

The next professional engagement for Lautaro Martinez It will be on Monday, when the Inter de Milan is measured in the semifinal of the Europa League before the winner of the key between the Shakhtar of Ukraine and the Basel from Switzerland. The winner will be defined in that match, since due to the coronavirus pandemic, UEFA decreed the cancellation of the roundtrip matches and replaced them with a heads-up on neutral ground and without an audience in the stands. If victorious from that crossing, the Italian team will access the final on August 21, otherwise the squad will start its vacation and the Argentine striker will be able to meet again with his girlfriend and future mother of his son.

