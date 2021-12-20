What Makes Purple:

There are a few things that make purple the color it is. One of the most important ingredients for making purple is blue. This is because when you mix blue and red together, they create purple. Another thing that helps create the color purple is the light that shines on it.

The light will either make the blue in the color more visible or the red, depending on what kind of light it is. Lastly, another thing that can affect how purple looks is its surroundings. If there are other colors around it, then it might not look as purple as if it was by itself.

Some famous examples of things that are purple include flowers like lilacs and lavender, fruits like grapes and blueberries, and even some animals like butterflies and certain types of fish.

There are even some sports teams that have purple as their main color, like the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL or the Louisville Cardinals in NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball. Even though purple is common, it is still a very unique color that not everyone can pull off. So if you’re feeling daring, maybe try using some purple in your outfit or home décor to see how it looks!

In conclusion, there are a few things that make purple the color it is. Blue and red are two of the most important ingredients, but the light shining on it and its surroundings can also affect how purple looks.

It’s a pretty uncommon color, but it can look really good if used correctly. So if you want to try out purple, go ahead! Just be careful because it can really affect your outfit depending on what color shirt you pair with the purple pants.

How to make purple colour by mixing:

Red and blue is the most common way to make purple. Red and blue mixed together makes purple because it is the opposite of yellow on the color wheel. To get the perfect purple, you will need to mix red and blue until you get the shade that you want. If you are looking for a lighter purple, then you will need to use less blue. If you are looking for a darker purple, then you will need to use more blue.

Another way to make purple is by mixing red and violet. This will give you a slightly different shade of purple than if you were to mix red and blue. The best way to do this is by using a colorimeter or spectrophotometer so that you can get an exact measurement.

There are also different types of purple dye that you can use to get the color purple. One type of purple dye is called royal purple. This dye is made from a plant called woad. Royal purple is a very dark purple and it is used to dye clothes and other fabrics.

Another type of purple dye is called Tyrian purple. This dye was very popular in ancient times because it was very expensive. Tyrian purple is made from a shellfish called Murex trunculus. This dye was used to dye the robes of Roman senators and other high-ranking officials.

Orange plus what makes purple:

Blue plus what makes violet:

Violet is the result when you mix red and blue. Mixing blue with yellow will make it lighter, while mixing it with orange will make it darker. There are many types of violet dyes that can be made by mixing different chemicals together such as indigo or woad .

These dyes were first discovered in South America and India and were quickly exported all over Europe to help produce fine fabrics like velvet and silk. People would rather pay extra for these fabrics because they knew that they would stand out from everyone else’s clothes because of their bright and luxurious colors.

How to make dark purple:

Royal purple is a very dark purple. This purple dye was made by mixing two different plant species together. Indigofera tinctoria created the red color, while Acacia catechu produced the blue color. These ingredients were crushed up until they become a fine powder and then mixed with water to make a paste-like substance. The mixture would be heated on hot stones until the chemical reaction began to occur.

Another way to make this type of purple is by using chemicals like bromothymol blue or litmus . Bromothymol blue turns into royal blue when it mixes with an acid, while litmus paper turns into violet when it mixes with an acid. Both of these are indicators that are commonly used in schools to teach children about the different types of acids and bases.