Wind Breaker Chapter 474 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

From being a standard sports manhwa, “Wind Breaker” has developed into an engaging narrative that explores more profound problems relating to both sports and personal hardships.

Kazuma, the main character, is going to be put in a difficult situation in Chapter 457 when he will have to choose between two people who are important to him.

The manhwa has explored intricate subjects and provided compelling character developments, all of which have helped to keep its audience interested.

In the last chapter, Owen was in the lead. The outcome of Monster’s matchup with Owen in Wind Breaker Chapter 473 is eagerly anticipated by readers.

Monster was humiliated by Owen, who also said that he had previously confronted him. It was the same monster, the sprinter who lost ground to his shadow the last time.

Owen therefore already knew the outcome. Monster reminded her that the notion to do a test was not his team’s, but rather that of his team. Gyuchan wondered what was going through the monster’s mind.

Owen told Kamila he would have to turn Monster down. Owen chose to trust Kamila’s assessment after the race because, if he didn’t live up to his expectations, there had to be a good reason for her to get in touch with Monster.

The judge saw that Monster was quick and was rooting for Monster to win over Owen. Kamila wondered what side the judge had leaned toward.

Because he’d been inside a velodrome, Monster possessed a high-input engine just like him. Gyuchan concluded that the preamble was finished.

The horror of the creature had already set in. It was tough for anyone to catch up to him once he began to accelerate. That was the straight and narrow route.

Owen understood that even if Monster could get away and fight all he wanted, in his view, he would always remain a rabbit.

When he was in Gear 5, there was no one who was able to stop a beast like him. When the monster rode on a straight-course velodrome, he was like a fish floating the water.

Owen chose to accelerate in comparison to a typical street ride, and Gyuchan was beginning to lose his sense of what was going on.

Owen shot to the top on the outside track of the velodrome. Looking down from up there made Owen feel a lot better.

This surprise move demonstrates Joker’s extraordinary skills and stuns both opponents and onlookers.

Wind Breaker Chapter 474 Release Date

Wind Breaker Chapter 474 of the well-known Manhwa series Wind Breaker is set to be released on December 10, 2023.

Because of its distinctive fusion of fantasy and drama, Manhwa fans have chosen Jo Yongseok’s book Wind Breaker, written and illustrated, a favorite.

Wind Breaker Chapter 474 Plot

Jay and his allies will not let up on their continuous battle against the Night Wolves motorcycling gang, who terrorize the city.

Joon, Jay’s long-lost brother, turns out to be the Night Wolves’ leader, and the two will fight one other.

Joon will talk about why he decided to join the Night Wolves and what his true objectives are. Jay intends to invite Joon to hang with him rather than continue hanging out with the gang.

Joon will challenge Jay to run to the finish line and decide their fate, instead of giving in. Joon will reveal a secret weapon he has in order to have the upper hand over Jay.

It will take all of Jay’s skills to win the competition and get out of Joon’s trap. Min, Jay’s fiancée, gets abducted by Joon, so she will be following the race without mixed feelings and praying Jay is okay.

Joker uses this tactic, which is similar to a Ross Chastain NASCAR move, to gain a lot of ground throughout the race.

Despite its boldness, Joker’s MMA training and regular neck exercises are essential to pulling off this unusual technique.

Using an aero dive, Monster was able to exploit the velocity from the path that curves to catch up to Owen. Judge observed that the velodrome’s angels were not like those in any other stadium.

However, the straight route varied between 4 and 13 degrees. However, the curving portion has to be at least 23 degrees. Its numerical figures didn’t seem noteworthy, though.

The Tour de France’s puy de dome, popularly referred to as the hell, was 6-7 degrees slanted. The velodrome’s inclination was greater than the HC’s ascent.

But Owen made light work of it; it was no mean effort, riding with such a slanted balance. The judge had to step down right away since he was aware that it was a two-edged skill.

Owen didn’t appear to care about the repercussions if his timing or acceleration decreased a little. In an instant, Owen was able to seize the land.

The judge found it hard to accept that Owen had invented his velodrome racing strategy. Very few things needed to be altered.

Judge detested seeing Owen because, by that time, his scheme was unraveling. Kamila informed the judge that it was now time for him to accept his loss.

Stage 1 was the air road, but Gyuchan could not comprehend that Owen Knight was pushing his superiors to the brink since she thought Owen Knight embodied the epitome of a perfect intellect.

That, too, in a bicycle competition, defied his comprehension. Monster was also aware that he would not prevail over Owen in a velodrome.

Everyone watches in shock as The Joker pulls off the daring wall-riding maneuver, which allows him to go around the corner.

It’s a good idea to go back to read Chapter 467 to gain a sense of the WindBreaker universe. Although there isn’t any fresh material on Chapter 467, reading Chapter 466 can help you get a basic notion of what’s to come.

From the previous episode, the tale has a seamless flow. There will be a lot of excitement and enormous stakes in this fierce three-on-three race between Owen and Vinny. Readers will remember this incredible race for a long time.

Vinny is adjusting to a significant health discovery that explains why he appears different from other people. He turns to drugs as a coping mechanism.

Owen has a slight edge over Vinny thanks to his new equipment that was made specifically for him. Thus, the loser of this race has the opportunity to give the winner’s bike crew.