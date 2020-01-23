Will The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf be based on the TV series or on the videogame universe?

Share it:

In the past few hours, Netflix has announced the arrival of an animated feature film based on the universe of The Witcher. the film will stage an entirely original adventure, in which a new threat is preparing to create havoc on the Continent.

At this point, you may wonder if the events of the film will follow the television or video game series. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will be set in the universe of the Netflix show, and it could not be otherwise given the enormous success of the product.

Fans who have become loyal to the TV series will find it much easier to continue with the animated adaptation, rather than confronting new dynamics and characterization far removed from what they liked on the show – however much the videogame universe of The Witcher is full of charm and an extremely vast wordbuilding.

Who knows if Netflix does not choose to draw on paper or videogame material for future spin-offs, however, it will first be necessary to check the popularity rating of the public for the new film – which is known – often in front of animated products, it takes on a decidedly skeptical orientation.

We trust in the goodness of the work of the Studio Mir, who will take care of giving life to the next adventure of the Strigo. Tell us yours, as always, below in the comments.

The Witcher showrunner expressed her happiness at the announcement of the animated feature film.