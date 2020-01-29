Will any follow-up to Bleach always be taken care of by Studio Pierrot? Probably not…

Share it:

The universe of Bleach, after a long wait, he is once again returning to be talked about. The event curated by Tite Kubo at the next Anime Japan, set for March 21, could finally close that mystical halo of mystery about the future of one of the most popular Japanese works in the world.

According to numerous hypotheses, the new Bleach project will arrive in 2021, it being understood that it is nothing official. Surely, any announcements about the future of the franchise will arrive near the event, except for some anticipation via leak. However, if a sequel is actually announced, it will be again Pierrot study to take charge of production?

In fact, it really seems not. At the end of the animated series, in 2012, the rights of the work ended up in the hands of Aniplex who, probably, will not return the burden of the anime again to the company famous for the transposition of Naruto Shippuden. This, of course, would also involve the change of TV station and the internal team, with the consequent abandonment of Masashi Kudo from production.

However, this possibility does not exclude a reconfirmation of Pierrot study, although from Aniplex's background it is strictly unlikely that the company will give them the rights. Ultimately, we just have to wait a few weeks to get news on the subject, so we suggest you stay tuned among our pages in order not to miss any details about the future of Bleach.