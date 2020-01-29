Entertainment

Will any follow-up to Bleach always be taken care of by Studio Pierrot? Probably not…

January 29, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The universe of Bleach, after a long wait, he is once again returning to be talked about. The event curated by Tite Kubo at the next Anime Japan, set for March 21, could finally close that mystical halo of mystery about the future of one of the most popular Japanese works in the world.

According to numerous hypotheses, the new Bleach project will arrive in 2021, it being understood that it is nothing official. Surely, any announcements about the future of the franchise will arrive near the event, except for some anticipation via leak. However, if a sequel is actually announced, it will be again Pierrot study to take charge of production?

In fact, it really seems not. At the end of the animated series, in 2012, the rights of the work ended up in the hands of Aniplex who, probably, will not return the burden of the anime again to the company famous for the transposition of Naruto Shippuden. This, of course, would also involve the change of TV station and the internal team, with the consequent abandonment of Masashi Kudo from production.

READ:  Better Call Saul Season 4 the Complete Schedule for Netflix

However, this possibility does not exclude a reconfirmation of Pierrot study, although from Aniplex's background it is strictly unlikely that the company will give them the rights. Ultimately, we just have to wait a few weeks to get news on the subject, so we suggest you stay tuned among our pages in order not to miss any details about the future of Bleach.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.