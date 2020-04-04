Wild Session Interview – Documentary Spanish Cinema

Share it:

Whether we deserve it or not, our cinematographic past is so rich that it allows us to have a catalog of endless “series B” productions that have ended up influencing some of today's great creators, both within and outside our borders. And there was a time when the Spanish theaters were filled with viewers willing to be surprised by, mind you, Spanish movies!

These box office hits of the 60s, 70s, and 80s never stopped being taken seriously, and over the years, some even tried to get them under the rug. To be for anyone with any concern, different documentaries like ‘The man who saw Frankenstein cry’(Ángel Agudo, 2010),‘Claw! A journey through spanish horror’(Víctor Matellano, 2013) or‘Quinqui Stars’(Juan Vicente Córdoba, 2018) have tried to put those jewels in their place.

Now two reckless adventurers like Paco Limón Y Julio Cesar Sánchez, next to the seasoned Apache Enrique López LavigneThey are willing to emphasize to what extent it is worth remembering all the good that we have behind us and so, if we can do better, not to make the same mistake in the present.

#ConUnPack Distribution, now brings us this gem in FlixOlé, Filmin Y Amazon Prime Video, perfect excuse to remember that, after the applauded pass of ‘Wild Session' in SitgesWe were lucky enough to interview the two directors of the documentary and investigate a little more about their vision of that brave, crazy and free cinema.

In times of excessively long documentary series, how does it occur to you to condense the material from six one-hour chapters into eighty-three minutes?

Paco Limón: The message had to be synthesized and, for this, we removed real jewels. The assembly two years ago was two hours. Wonders have had to be removed because it was impossible to include them all but, as we always say on the editing table, the extras for Blu-ray.

Julio Cesar Sánchez: Every time we removed something we cried.

PL: He thinks that there are twenty-four interviewees, some with one hour of interview and others with four. There are about forty hours of interviews.

JCS: We spent a whole year riding, followed by another, and after hardly seeing him for a third, we returned.

PL: At that time we had to get the rights to the films and then another final montage was made a few months ago.

JCS: Months and days, because when you are almost at the end you drop two films and you cannot do anything because there are no rights, they cannot be broadcast publicly. We have snippets from eighty-five movies.

PL: I think in the end we have done a great job of synthesis, it goes like a rocket. The last sentence of Antonio Mayans is not lightly, that of: "Take your camera, go out on the street and start rolling." The energy that we wanted to transmit is that, if you've had a great time, take the camera, go outside and shoot, because this is the cinema.

Who has more gross minutes in the interviews?

PL: I think Antonio (Mayans), because he is my neighbor of all life.

JCS: Antonio was like four hours. And Eugenio Martín three and a half. We also have a lot of material from Esperanza Roy. It is wonderful that they spend so much time with you.

PL: The one with the most hours is because they were friends with us before. I have worked with Javier Aguirre, I knew Esperanza (Roy) and others. When we interviewed one, he would get us a colleague who, in turn, would introduce us to another and in the end they all ended up being friends.

You talk about almost three years of editing and searches for rights, when did you start collecting material?

JCS: We started the interviews four years ago. The idea of ​​the project is much earlier and finally we started shooting because they were going to leave. Unfortunately, this has been the case with two at this time.

Although it remains an unknown terrain for today's general public, there seems to be an effort to recognize the benefits of our film past. Festivals like Sitges or Nocturna take him to a gala and the late Goya to Chicho Ibáñez Serrador, part of Filmin's catalog and the arrival of a platform like FlixOlé give some hope, are we closer to saving our wild cinema from oblivion?

JCS: I would say yes, if only because of the nostalgia that invades us everywhere. Although the truth is that we are not nostalgic at all.

PL: Sorry, did you think he was nostalgic?

Absolutely. Nostalgia tires me and from here one flies away.

JCS: Well that was what we wanted to achieve. Show that they had a good time and that it is fun.

PL: That they did not leave thinking: "what a shame, poor people, what victims of their time." We were afraid to meet someone who was more sorry or even finished, and, on the contrary, they are people who love the profession, who love cinema. Many had to leave it by force but they continue to speak of that time as the best of their lives. We have fled nostalgia like the plague, we did not want to fall into the easy game. We wanted to claim it but from within, making the people who were involved speak. That is why we looked for both the directors of the time, the originals, and some of those who are now filming the genre, omitting a voiceover to guide the viewer to speak.

JCS: We have also been fortunate that what we wanted to tell has been given to us.

PL: Come on we were right.

JCS: Well, I didn't mean it like that.

PL: Another important thing is that we have had total freedom. Nobody who has participated in this production has told us that we could not put this or that or that we added absolutely nothing. This is the original idea, with the original montage and it has been thanks to a freedom with which I am still amazed. We have had the same freedom as the films we are talking about. It is a kind of metalanguage, the very freedom that the documentary talks about we have had when doing it.

JCS: This is to be thanked by Enrique López Lavigne who is the one who has managed, among other things, to get (Enrique) Cerezo to enter because we say that, if we use eighty-five films, seventy-nine are his. Enrique has not made any mistake in the whole process, he has only helped us to achieve it.

PL: I have worked on several projects and this has never happened to me.

How do you see the three great genres that the documentary talks about today? Let's go one by one, what about the Westerns? Lavigne himself has released this year the brilliant ‘The Sisters brothers’ (Jacques Audiard, 2018) but, is there room to return to the West?

JCS: They are a rarity, two or three premieres a year are due. And who sees them? Surely you, the two of us and a few more.

PL: The same would happen with the peplum, who would see one now? ‘Gladiator’ is already twenty years old. It had its moment, it may have passed.

And the terror? At the time, it triumphed in managing to haggle censorship like no other genre, but why is it still one of our pillars?

JCS: You just said it, there is no longer censorship but it all depends on the way of selling it abroad. I might not be interested in a Ukrainian comedy, but if they tell me it's a hellish Ukraine horror movie, I buy. The same thing happens with Spanish cinema. Although it is shot in English, like those complaints that there were with movies like ‘The Others’ when it was something that Eugenio, Jordi, Chicho were already doing… they invented it. And if there is something I like about what is currently happening is that, even shot in Spanish, they can also work outside, something that was unthinkable just over twenty years ago but now works.

PL: What people want is that you hallucinate them, and that does not respect borders. You can see something like "Let me in" and, as always when you break borders, they like it so much that they do a "remake". They are not afraid of good ideas or good movies.

On the third great theme, cinema quinqui. Is the neoquiqui possible?

PL: I would say yes it is being done now

JCS: But it is the same? I would say not. I think quinqui cinema is special, it is that moment, it is unrepeatable for good and bad.

PL: Is that the actors were not actors, they were quinquis. That cannot be done now, the law is not going to allow you to hire a twelve year old quinqui and record how a vein is punctured. It is unrepeatable with its shadows and its lights.

How can we claim Eloy de la Iglesia and have the weight he deserves in the history of our cinema?

JCS: That's a fundamental question, I love that you point it out. We have to vindicate Eloy, of course. Any Eloy films are now fresh, modern, have not aged.

PL: It looks like they were made yesterday. Even the topics he talks about make you think that this guy, who lived forty years ago, had more balls than I to say what I think now. José Sacristán said it, that where other directors put the camera he put the balls.

JCS: Esperanza (Roy) pointed out that it was an antisystem and that he didn't give a damn about everything, if he had to bother, he would bother. It is an attitude that you cannot see now. And I'm not talking about bothering making a movie more wild or extreme for making it, which is very good and I like them, but that idea of ​​not bothering me but because I want to tell something, it doesn't happen anymore.

PL: You watch an Eloy movie and stick your finger in your eye, you don't come out the same as you came in to see it.

JCS: But you also have a good time. Damn, how do you come up with that formula?

PL: If you put brutal social criticism on people in a genre movie, it's going to go a thousand times better than if you do a drama about you being poor, you're dying, and life sucks.

JCS: Imagine you want to make a movie of hustlers who get high, very commercial is not. Well, he did it, you had a pipe and it worked at the box office. Eloy is a figure that must be vindicated a lot and we are in it.

Yes, the absence of Carlos Saura and his 'Hurry, Hurry' in that segment are surprising. Problems of rights or personal taste?

PL: 'Hurry, hurry' was in the montage, but there was a mess, a strange confusion, and in the end we had to remove it. But of course it was in the quinqui block, it was something technical about whether or not we could use it, so it was left out.

JCS: Also we had no one to tell us about it. Saura has his preeminent place in Spanish cinema and we do not feel that we need to claim it as a priority.

PL: I like Saura as much as Erice or Eloy, I see ‘The spirit of the hive’ and then calle Stray Dogs ’enchanted. I make no distinctions, which is what most people do.

JCS: We are from the double program generation. The same thing you could see ando Commando ’and‘ The Crime of Cuenca ’, you shouldn't be afraid of haute cuisine or hamburgers.

PL: Many people use it to define themselves and give them an intellectual. It has always been commented that there were high-ranking journalists who enjoyed Ozores films that, when leaving the cinema, gave birth. Although they had a tit, they couldn't say they liked what everyone liked. We do not care to recognize it, and I think that the people who enjoy this documentary will pass.

JCS: It is that we are proud to point out that these people were worth. With its good things and its bad things, but it was worth.

There is a small but intense section on the so-called "Miró law". Now that the years have passed, don't you think that this episode also deserves its own documentary?

PL: I think we've almost made a mini documentary of that within this one. Much more is said in those five minutes than in the last twenty years. There are many of the interviewees who cannot even see it and others from the same time praise it as the best thing that could have happened.

JCS: It is a complicated subject, nothing was as white or as black as it has been told. We have been quite moderate but the controversy is normal, many were left without work for that.

PL: But, were they left without a job because of it or because the type of cinema they made was no longer sold? There are many factors, but the law was there and it is a fact. And of course it affected, industrial cinema is over but maybe it also had to end. Well yes, answering your question, you are right, of course it deserves a documentary. But let's find someone else to do it.

In 'Wild Session’We see the testimonies of legends like Fernando Esteso, Mariano Ozores, Hope Roy, Lone Fleming, Simon Andreu, Antonio Mayans, Álvaro de Luna, Jordi Grau, Eugenio Martín or Javier Aguirre, in addition to having the contribution of their natural heirs, such as Alex of the Church, Nacho vigalondo, Paco Cabezas, Miguel Ángel Vivas or his own Enrique López Lavigne.

Produced by Apache Films in co-production with FlixOlé and Mórbido Films and in association with Mercury Films, the distribution has been carried out by #ConUnPack Distribución.