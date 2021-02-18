Who is Yamato from ONE PIECE? Story of the new character already loved by fans

With each saga, Eiichiro Oda introduces more and more characters into ONE PIECE. Now the manga that has lasted for over twenty years has a host of individuals ready to leave their mark on this pirate world. And of course the current saga, Wanokuni, has also introduced its own number of characters. Among them is Yamato.

Despite having appeared in very few chapters, considering that its debut dates back only to phase three and the arrival in Onigashima, Yamato has already conquered the fans of ONE PIECE and seems to want to carve out an important role in the rest of the manga. But who is really Yamato?

The girl is the daughter of Kaido of the Hundred Beasts while her mother’s identity is not yet known. Born in Wanokuni, she was never able to see the outside world due to her father’s constraints. As a young man he finds himself ad witness the execution of Kozuki Oden and she was fascinated by it and, after finding the diary of the legitimate shogun where she told her whole story, she becomes even more eager to escape. In this way he will step into the role of Oden Kozuki as if he were his reincarnation.

However Kaido will require her to wear handcuffs with some bombs that will go off if the girl tries to escape from the island. In these years she is also given the Devil Fruit that she possesses and which has yet to be fully shown, and will continue to develop her physical strength. He will always give a lot of headaches to the pirates of the hundred beasts but he will also defend the island from the assault of pirates like Ace, with whom he will make a deep friendship.

With Luffy’s arrival in Onigashima, Yamato sees his chance to leave. Remembering the words of Ace and beyond, Yamato wants to become a Mugiwara and finally break the bond with her father.