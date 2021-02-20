Who is the Giant Hammer? Story and powers of the creature from The Attack of the Giants

It is now well known that inthe attack of the Giants, manga by Hajime Isayama then also became an anime thanks to WIT Studio first and Studio MAPPA then, there are nine special creatures, with unique powers that can instantly change the tide of battles. We have now seen the Nine Giants of Attack on Titan in all forms.

During the first phase of the story we have seen in one way or another all the special giants, except for one. This was shown recently in the Attack of the Giants anime and was the last in chronological order to appear. Who is the Giant Hammer and what are his powers? Let’s find out the story of this special giant.

Like the other Nine Giants, the Hammer is also a descendant of Ymir and its power is passed from person to person every 13 years or so. In the versions we have seen so far in Attack of the Giants, he presents himself as a tall giant with a red body covered in white skin. There are only two people who have possessed this power throughout history: Lara Tybur and Eren Jaeger.

The power of the Giant Hammer consists of the ability to create objects, particularly weapons, with the power of hardening. Its main weapon is the hammer from which it takes its name, but the cost in stamina and stamina is high. The combat capacity of the Hammer Giant is in fact among the least of the Nine Giants due to the amount of energy required to create these objects. Also, unlike other giants, its owner can summon the Giant Hammer by detaching itself from the main body and creating a sturdy chrysalis connected to a cable with which it controls the creature.

In episode 4×07 of Attack of the Giants, we saw what this giant can do.