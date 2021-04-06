The Attack of the Giants: the splendid table of chapter 138 in color thanks to hexamandle

The countdown has really begun for The attack of the Giants which, shortly, will finally reach its conclusion. Chapter 139 will be released on April 9 on Crunchyroll and just three days separate readers from the ending imagined by Hajime Isayama for his masterpiece that made him famous all over the world.

A couple of leaks have already leaked on the net on chapter 139 of The Attack of the Giants, however there is a lot of attention to the dissemination of information as the editor and Kodansha they are paying close attention to the contents spread on the internet in order to maximize the surprise effect of the ending. After 11 years and 7 months of constant serialization, between theories and hypotheses, the work is finally about to close the deeds of the Research Corps.

In the meantime, fans have multiplied their efforts to support Isayama to the end with countless displays of creativity. the boys of Hexamandle they took the opportunity to color one of the most emblematic tables of chapter 138, namely the scene in which Mikasa decides to personally take care of Eren and asks for the support of Armin’s Colossal Giant. The table in question, the same one that you can admire at the bottom of the news, thus provides a further point of life on the final sequences of the clash with the Founder.

And you, on the other hand, what do you think of the artistic representation of the Hexamandle team, do you like it? Let us know with a comment below. But speaking of the manga, are you interested in Hajime Isayama’s autograph?