Pluto Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

It’s a good moment to be an anime lover, and the arrival of Pluto, a Japanese Netflix original, backs this up. Fans are excited about the show since it’s the first time the property has gotten the anime treatment, even though the manga plot ended fourteen years ago.

The show is based on the manga of the same name, produced by the renowned Naoki Urasaw and Takashi Nagasaki. Naturally, people all across the globe want to hear the answer to the following question about Pluto Season 2: Can we expect to see season two? Here, then, is the response to your inquiry.

Pluto Season 2 Renewal Status

Pluto has not been picked up for a second season as of this writing. The show’s substance makes it clear that it shouldn’t be renewed for a second season.

Before deciding whether or not to renew a program, Netflix considers a number of factors, including the show’s initial viewership and its subsequent decline in viewership. With certain programs, cancellations or renewals come swiftly (e.g., Squid Game, Bridgerton & Irregulars). Netflix’s decision on a show’s future might sometimes take months.

So far, Pluto has gotten enormous appreciation from spectators and critics alike, with lots of anime action and exquisite animation. Fans appear to be connecting with this one, but obviously, it all boils down to that drop-off rate.

Since everything from the manga was included in this adaptation, Pluto is unlikely to return for a second season. However, Netflix might potentially call out the same company to adapt another of Naoki Urasawa’s comics, like as the popular 20th Century Boys, or to undertake a retelling of the original Astro Boy.

Pluto Season 2 Release Date

Season 2 of Pluto is set to come out on Netflix in March 2025. Many things will depend on how well the first season does. If people don’t like the first season, Pluto may not receive a second one. Nothing official has been said by Netflix regarding the upcoming second season of Pluto yet.

Pluto Story

Pluto is an anime series adapted from a manga created by Naoki Urasawa. This tale is a bleak interpretation of Osamu Tezuka’s Astro Boy, namely the events of “The Greatest Robot on Earth.” The story centers on the tragic end of Montblanc, a beloved Swiss robot who was revered for his commitment to environmental protection and his admirable demeanor toward others.

In the course of his investigation into Montblanc’s murder, a Europol investigator named Gesicht finds clues related to Pluto. Furthermore, he finds out that eight robots from the last conflict are plotting a terrible crime. While battling with his psychological concerns, Gesicht must find a method to preserve peace between robots and people.

Pluto Season 2 Cast

Pluto – Toshihiko Seki (Japanese); Fred Tatasciore (English)

Gesicht – Shinshu Fuji (Japanese); Jason Vande Brake (EnglisH)

Atom – Yoko Hikasa (Japanese); Laura Stahl (English)

Uran – Minori Suzuki (Japanese); Lisa Reimold (English)

Mont Blanc – Hiroki Yasumoto (Japanese); Keythe Farley (English)

North No. 2 – Koichi Yamadera (Japanese); Patrick Seitz (English)

Epsilon – Mamoru Miyano (Japanese); Keith Silverstein (English)

Dr. Tenma – Eizou Tsuda (Japanese); Keith David (English)

Brau-1589 – Hideyuki Tanaka (Japanese); SungWon Cho (English)

Helena – Romi Park (Japanese); Mara Junot (English)

Brando – Hidenobu Kiuchi (Japanese); Adrian Pasdar (English)

Hercules – Rikiya Koyama (Japanese); Richard Epcar (English)

Paul Duncan – Michio Hazama (Japanese); Ron Bottitta (English)

Dr. Hiroshi Ochanomizu – Toshio Furukawa (Japanese); Mike Pollock (English)

Adolf – Nolan North

Pluto Season 2 Plot

There had been no confirmed statements on Pluto’s development in Season 2. Still, there’s room for conjecture about the story’s future. After that, we’ll probably go check out Eden Park and see what’s up. Perhaps the media will have a significant impact on how the robots are handled and will alter for the better. requiring no.

Pluto Season 2 may also take a fresh look at the tense human-robot relationship, which has been fueled in part by the underground activity of an anti-robot cult. That’s why delving more into that thread would be beneficial.

Pluto Season 1 Rating

It has been hailed as “a triumphant return of Astro Boy” and “has the greatest finale in anime history” by early reviewers, and the series now has an astounding 8.9/10 rating on IMDb. Despite this, however, it would be incorrect to suggest that Pluto has had a mixed reaction. As the current 97% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes indicates, critical and fan consensus seems to be quite good.

The best course of action, as always, is to verify details for yourself. In this instance, however, it seems a fair bet that anime lovers will be well treated by Pluto, and the reality that it won’t be receiving a Season 2 appears to enhance the experience all the more pleasurable.