Since the release of the teaser for the MGM+ series based on the King Arthur tale, reports about The Winter King have been pouring in. The new fantasy drama is getting a lot of buzz since it will change up the standard formula by taking a more realistic look at King Arthur’s kingdom and existence.

The Winter King, starring Iain De Caestecker, is based on a trilogy of books by Bernard Cornwell, who is widely renowned for his Sharpe novels. The series will consist of 10 episodes. The series is set in the 5th century, during the Dark Ages, and chronicles the ascent of Arthur Pendragon, the illegitimate son of the mighty King Uther who was banished from his homeland. But he confronts difficulties in a Britain that is deeply split along tribal lines.

The Winter King

Obviously, The Winter King isn’t the first or last film or TV adaptation of the King Arthur legend, and it certainly won’t be the last. The volumes by Cornwell, titled The Warlord Chronicles, portray Arthur as more of a warlord and less of a future monarch, which will be vital for setting the series apart from previous Authurian stories.

Derfel, the protagonist of these novels and the narrator of the series (played by Stuart Campbell) recognizes Arthur’s brilliance despite the latter’s failings, which sets it apart from many other King Arthur legends. The Winter King promises to be a successful offering for MGM+, as it presents one of the most interesting re-imaginings of the King Arthur tale in decades.

Where to watch The Winter King?

The Winter King Season 1 is available to watch on MGM+ and FuboTV. The next ten episodes will be available on MGM+ and FuboTV between August 27 and November 5, 2023. Season 1 of The Winter King will premiere on iTVX in the UK at a later date in 2023.

The Winter King Story

The show, developed by Kate Brooke and Ed Whitmore, is set in the 5th century. The story follows the heroic Arthur Pendragon (Iain De Caestecker), the illegitimate son of the powerful King Uther (Eddie Marsan). Even though he starts out as an outsider, Arthur eventually becomes a powerful warrior and renowned leader.

Britain is split into several tribes and political parties, making it harder for him to make progress. As a result of these differences, fatal rivalries are common. As if that weren’t enough, Arthur also had to deal with the looming threat of invading Saxons and tensions between Druids and Christians.

The Winter King Cast

Iain De Caestecker as Arthur Pendragon

Stuart Campbell as Derfel Cadarn

Ellie James as Nimue

Steven Elder as Bishop Bedwin

Olumide Olorunfemi as Lunete

Billy Postlethwaite as Cadwys

Valene Kane as Morgan

Simon Merrells as Gundleus

Ken Nwosu as Sagramor

Daniel Ings as Owain

Nathaniel Martello-White as Merlin

Eddie Marsan as Uther

Aneirin Hughes as Gorfydd

Gabriel Tierney as Tristan

Tatjana Nardone as Ladwys

Andrew Gower as Sansum

Matt Mella as Lanval

Jordan Alexandra as Guinevere

Emily John as Ceinwyn

Grace Ackary as Norwenna

Sagar Arya as Tewdric

Enoch Frost as Ligessac

Sifiso Mazibuko as Hywel

Charlie Duncan as Ralla

Gwion Morris Jones as Culwyn

The Winter King Episodes

There are 10 total episodes.

Episode 01 – 20 August 2023

Episode 02 – 27 August 2023

Episode 03 – 10 September 2023

Episode 04 – 17 September 2023

Episode 05 – 24 September 2023

Episode 06 – 08 October 2023

Episode 07 – 15 October 2023

Episode 08 – 22 October 2023

Episode 09 – 29 October 2023

Episode 10 – 5 November 2023

The Winter King Trailer

The first trailer for The Winter King, promoting the MGM+ series, debuted in July. Arthur Pendragon, who was exiled from his realm by his own father, is seen chatting with Merlin at the beginning of the video. The United Kingdom is in danger because it has been divided into competing armies. Merlin claims that only King Arthur can rescue Britain.

Despite the fact that this is Merlin himself speaking, the magic that has traditionally played such a significant role in Arthurian tales and which is included in Bernard Cornwell’s Warlord Chronicles books is notably absent here. This sequence is followed by a preview of some of the other highlights—including some of the epic-scale combat scenes—that will be available on MGM+ when The Winter King premieres.

The Winter King teaser showcases Iain de Caestecker’s swordplay and the gorgeous British scenery seen throughout the series. Derfel, the story’s narrator, as well as other characters like Merlin and High King Uther, were briefly introduced. The most essential thing is that it confirms The Winter King will not be the standard King Arthur tale.

The Winter King Crew

Kate Brooke, creator of Bancroft, and Ed Whitmore, writer and BAFTA nominee for Manhunt, collaborated as executive producers for the first adaptation of Warlord Chronicles.

The fact that the series is being produced under Sony Pictures Television’s Bad Wolf brand bodes well since the company has been responsible for such critically praised shows as Doctor Who, His Dark Materials, and A Discovery of Witches, for which Brooke was the head writer. The series’ principal director, BAFTA winner Otto Bathurst, is also a familiar face, having directed Robin Hood (2018) and notable episodes of Halo and Peaky Blinders.