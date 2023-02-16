Where to Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2

The first trilogy of Jenny Han’s books was ultimately adapted for the big screen, and now Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty will complete the process.

The Summer I Turned Pretty, a young adult book, was initially released in 2009, and it was revealed in 2013 that a television adaptation has been optioned. However, Amazon didn’t formally give the project a series order and start production on the TV show until February 2021.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2

The Summer I Turned Pretty author Jenny Han told Deadline in 2021 when the program was announced, “The Summer I Turned Pretty is many years in the process, and I’m very pleased to share Belly’s tale.”

“I believe the wait will have been worthwhile for devoted book readers. I hope individuals who are just learning about the Summer series become fascinated with all these characters and this location, which is very special to me.

In 2018, Netflix released an adaptation of Jenny Han’s most recent trilogy, the To All the Boys series, which includes the YA novels To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, P.S. I Still Love You, and Always and Forever, Lara Jean. All three books were given an accompanying television series. (A TATB spin-off series called XO, Kitty, which will center on Lara Jean Covey’s younger sister Kitty, is also in the works.)

Has The Summer I Turned Pretty received a season two renewal?

Yes! There won’t be any more episodes of the adolescent drama The Summer I Turned Pretty, so fans need not worry. Deadline reported that Prime Video has approved a second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty weeks before season 1 ever premiered. Jenny Han will be back in the program as the showrunner and writer, much as she did in season 1.

The cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2

The Conklin family, which consists of Belly (Tung), her mother Laurel (Jackie Chung), and brother Steven (Sean Kaufman), as well as Conrad (Briney) and Jeremiah, will all return in Season 2. (Casalegno). Taylor (Rain Spencer) and Cam (David Iacono), two of Belly’s pals, will also be making a comeback.

Amazon revealed two new cast members on August 31: Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher will play recurring parts in Season 2.

Alfredo Narciso as Cleveland Castillo

Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher

David Iacono as Cam

Colin Ferguson as John Conklin

Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher

Lola Tung as Isabel “Belly” Conklin

Minnie Mills as Shayla

Jackie Chung as Laurel Park

Jocelyn Shelfo as Marisa

Kelsey Rose Healey as Dara

Lilah Pate as Gigi

Rachel Blanchard as Susannah Fisher

Rain Spencer as Taylor

Summer Madison as Nicole

Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin

Tom Everett Scott as Adam Fisher

What’s the story behind The Summer I Turned Pretty?

The protagonist of the narrative is a young woman called Isabel “Belly” Conklin who becomes caught up in a romantic triangle with two brothers – Conrad and Jeremiah. Conrad, the elder brother, has long been a crush of Belly. Now that he’s showing some interest in her, she finds herself in a competitive relationship with Jeremiah, the younger sibling.

The setting for this development is that they’re celebrating their last summer together at Cousins Beach, where the boys, their mother, and Belly’s family have been gathering for years. Susannah, the mother of the boys, has cancer but finally decides she does not want to undergo rigorous treatment. Even if it becomes more challenging, they are still attempting to enjoy a “normal” summer together.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2

Since the second season of the series is based on Han’s first three novels, it’s possible that series two will draw some ideas from it.

After Susannah, Conrad and Jeremiah’s mother, sadly lost her fight with illness, the events of book two take place. Conrad’s relationship with Belly suffers as a result, and Conrad flees to safety. Then, while Belly and Jeremiah search for Conrad on a road trip, we accompany them as they get to know one another better.

But Susannah still has some hope. In the novels, Susannah adamantly declines to get any care. Contrarily, towards the conclusion of season 1, Conrad and Jeremiah convince Susannah to seek therapy. Given this, it’s feasible that Sussanah may make it through her therapy in season 2. Simply said, we doubt Jenny would alter such a significant portion of the work.

The Summer I Turned Pretty’s first season ends with Belly and Jeremiah choosing to travel together by car. The pair eventually acknowledges their affection for one another and then sets out to find Conrad, who has fled his house. The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2’s plot is still being planned, and Han’s original book may not be followed exactly. To discover, we’ll have to wait till Season 2 breathes air.

Where can I watch Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty will be available on Amazon Prime Video in 2023. If you haven’t already, you can watch The Summer I Turned Pretty’s first season right now on Amazon Prime Video to get caught up.

Has production for Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty begun?

Yes! The show announced on social networks that they are “rolling on season 2” while using a photo of Han and Tung on the shoot.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 Release Date

The Summer I Turned Pretty S2’s release date is, regrettably, still unknown. Season two should arrive soon, however, since production has already come to a close.

On June 17, season one became available on Amazon Prime Video. Season two is anticipated to premiere in the spring or summer of 2023 if the program adheres to its summer theme.