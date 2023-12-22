Matt Groening’s (Futurama) The Simpsons is one of the first animated TV series; it has been running for more than 30 years, through 34 seasons and 750 episodes, and the 35th is about to start. The show’s abundance of iconic episodes, which millions of people across the globe enjoy, have helped it win an astounding 35 Primetime Emmys and build a global fan base.

With the confirmation of a 36th season and the impending release of Season 35, it seems like the wheels will never come off of The Simpsons. Keeping that in mind, I have compiled a detailed schedule of when and where you can see The Simpsons: Season 35.

Where to watch The Simpsons Season 35?

Ever since it originally departed from its roots on The Tracey Ullman Show in 1989, The Simpsons has been one of the most adored and acclaimed shows on television. It struck a chord with audiences and went viral because of its unique combination of relatable characters, realistic plot points, and strange comedy.

A mainstay of Fox’s programming with great viewership, The Simpsons has an impressive 34 seasons and 750 episodes under its credit.

The latest strikes in Hollywood caused some problems for the beloved program. Fans may rest easy, however, since October 1, 2023, is when The Simpsons season 35 will be published.

Hulu subscribers can watch Fox series like The Simpsons for as little as $7.99 per month. The opening episode of Season 35 will be available on the streaming site on October 2, and new episodes will be added the day after they appear on Fox.

The Simpsons Season 35 Cast

Dan Castellaneta as Homer Simpson, Hans Moleman, Gil Gunderson, Barney Gumble, Mayor Quimby, Squeaky-Voiced Teen, Arnie Pye, Sideshow Mel, Krusty the Clown, Yes Guy, Grampa Simpson, Santa’s Little Helper, Snowball II, Groundskeeper Willie and various others

as Marge Simpson and Jacqueline Bouvier Nancy Cartwright as Bart Simpson, Maggie Simpson, Nelson Muntz, Ralph Wiggum, Database, Kearney Zzyzwicz, Todd Flanders and various others

as Lisa Simpson Hank Azaria as Chief Wiggum, Superintendent Chalmers, Captain McCallister, Disco Stu, Kirk Van Houten, Moe Szyslak, Snake, Jebediah Springfield, Professor Frink, Raphael, Comic Book Guy, Cletus Spuckler, Coach Krupt and various others

The Simpsons Season 35 Plot

Each episode of The Simpsons has its unique storyline, following the standard format of sitcoms. Consistency and continuity are rare in the program, as viewers know, except for characters like Maude Flanders who sometimes disappear. One thing that viewers of The Simpsons can count on year after year is the return of the Treehouse of Horror Halloween special in season 35. Some episode synopses for the forthcoming season have already been released.

The Simpsons Season 35 Episodes

A total of twenty-two episodes will make up season 35 of The Simpsons. Making sure that our favorite Springfield inhabitants have a great time and have plenty of experiences.

The Simpsons Season 35 Trailer

Also, on September 13, 2023, a few weeks before season 35 officially premiered, fans were treated to a teaser that caught them off guard. People all across the globe have been anticipating the teaser to reveal the new season of the TV program ever since it was announced.

Our characters are seen in a variety of locales in the video, but little background information is given. Sideshow Bob, nevertheless, is back after a vacation since season 31, as any attentive fan will tell you.

The teaser also features a scenario where a young Bart is seen floating in a bubble. The episode “A Mid-Childhood’s Night Dream” is likely relevant here since it depicts Marge’s internal conflict as Bart approaches maturity. The last scene of the teaser affirms Homer’s determination to “get nuts” once again and also provides the release date for season 35 of The Simpsons.

Conclusion

The Simpsons’ capacity to innovate and adapt is on full display in Season 35, guaranteeing the show’s continued relevance in the dynamic world of television. As the show solves its narrative mysteries, viewers across the globe can’t wait for the next chapter to begin featuring this legendary family. Young and old alike may always find something to relate to in The Simpsons, thanks to its heartfelt comedy and profound themes.