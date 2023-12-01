The Main Character is the Villain Chapter 85 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

What does the release date of I Am the Fated Villain Chapter 85 excite you? Fortunately, we have you covered! Every each chapter of this Chinese Manhua series adds something new and thrilling to the story.

Fans are looking forward to the next one because we recently learned that the area that was the Ancient Sun Family’s Clan Territory is no longer a mere ruin due to the demons.

Today we have the release date for I Am the Fated Villain Chapter 85, along with a look at what lies ahead for the plot and how the manhwa’s author plans to wrap things up in the next chapters. We also have spoilers and a reading guide for you to refer to.

As Chapter 85 of the Chinese Manhua series “I Am the Fated Villain” approaches, anticipation is growing among fans.

With every new episode in this gripping series, the protagonist’s journey gets more and more fascinating.

This post will provide you a summary of the previous chapter, talk about what to expect and what spoilers to expect in the future chapter, let you know when it will be released, and tell you where to read Chapter 85.

There will be some dramatic moments between Valletta and Reindhart in this fantasy romance story’ upcoming I Forgot to Throw the Villain Away Chapter 85.

Despite Valletta’s lack of actual abuse in this incarnation, Reindhart would mistakenly assume that because of some seeming innocence, she was abused in the past.

This miscommunication will intensify Reindhart’s rage and bring much-needed drama to a narrative that hasn’t had any previously.

Even though there are some superficial differences, the primary ideas are nonetheless very similar to those of many other works in this genre.

But Chapter 85’s introduction of the abuse-related conflict is sure to upend the somewhat predictable storyline development thus far.

The pain of having to wait a month for new chapters can be lessened by being aware of the chapter’s release date. We are here to assist you with that, too.

Although the fourth chapter of Boruto Two Blue Vortex raised the stakes for our hero Boruto by introducing us to a number of new enemies, it also raised more questions than it answered.

The Main Character is the Villain Chapter 85 Release Date

The antagonist is the primary figure. Soon, Chapter 85 will appear on screens, bringing the much-anticipated The villain’s latest chapter is the primary character. The antagonist is the primary figure. On December 13, 2023, this week marks the release of Chapter 85.

The Main Character is the Villain Chapter 85 Trailer

The Main Character is the Villain Chapter 85 Plot

To get rid of Lee Jin-Woo, the hero squad has gone to the castle to defeat him. Lee Jin-Woo, who truly knew Yoo Seo-Ah as a boyhood buddy, intends to uncover his true identity.

He will use his cunning and abilities to fight back in their clash, but he will also have to deal with unforeseen difficulties and betrayals.

He tries to persuade her to accompany him, but she refuses and falsely claims he has evil intentions. The novel’s author, who is likewise imprisoned in the fantasy realm, will come into contact with Lee Jin-Woo.

He’ll learn the whole story of his predicament and the reasons he turned against everyone. In addition, he’ll figure out a route return to reality, yet it will cost him.

The teaser suggests that when the two are together, Ku tells Mitsuki about his plan. This helps us understand Ku’s demonic mindset. Onoki, on the other hand, is helping Boruto understand the importance of the assignment.

You’ll understand what Ku has planned after reading this chapter. Even though Mitsuki is someone who must be taken seriously, we find a curse mark on him, suggesting that Ku’s scheme is doomed to fail.

By the time this chapter ends, Onoki and I will know the true motivations behind Ku’s behavior. This is but one choice among many.

Konahamaru has a task now, and it might require her to look into a dubious situation. Kurotsuchi might show up before that Mitsuki Arc concludes.

Boruto was determined to stop Code from carrying out his plan concerning the Ten-Tailed Beast, so he planned to plant one of the toads on Code in the hopes of perhaps unearthing the beast.

Furthermore, Boruto seems to be very concerned about preventing Code from using the Ten-Tailed Beast to destroy the town.

The protagonist is likely to be able to use the reverse summoning technique to teleport to the toad’s location and confront him now that he has determined the target of his research.

Thus, readers can assume that Boruto will try to beat the Ten-Tails in the chapter that comes after this one.

Boruto needed the White Karma users to keep him alive as he faced Code one final time in order to locate the Ten-Tails. Finding the Ten-Tails was the objective for Boruto.

He has no need to continue working to keep Code alive now that he has accomplished his objective and finished what he set out to do.

This gives him a high chance of eliminating the White Karme user, enabling Boruto to go to the next stage of his main strategy.