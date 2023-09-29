Mouse Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

So prepare to amuse yourself and enjoy the weekend. The Mouse is a Korean drama conceived and written by Jinnie Choi and Choi Ran.

The title in the drama was unique, and after viewing the first season, you will sense that the drama itself is also distinct.

The first season of Mouse featured a gripping plot that kept viewers on the edge of their seats until the series’ conclusion. With that kind of cliffhanger, 20 episodes of Mouse were insufficient, and now fans are requesting a second season.

Determine whether or not Mouse has been renewed over a second season. If so, when will this be released and what will its plot be?

According to the forecast, there will be 12 to 16 episodes in Season 2 of Mouse. The first season of Mouse contained twenty episodes, plus two special episodes titled Mouse: The Predator.

Keeping with that in mind the current movement of K-dramas having 12 episodes, Mouse Season 2 is expected to have 12 one-hour episodes.

Mouse Season 2 Release Date

Since the release of the first season of Mouse nearly two years ago, there have been no word about season 2.

The first season of Mouse concluded on such a shocking cliffhanger that we are certain the show will be renewed to a second season.

In addition, at the time of its premiere, Mouse was the third most popular K-drama in television history.

Mouse Season 2 Cast

Lee Seung-gi will return as Jeong Ba-reum

Lee Hee-joon will return as Ko Moo-chi

Song Min-jae [ko] will return as young Ko Moo-chi

Suh Dong-hyun [ko] will return as teen Ko Moo-chi

Park Ju-hyun will return as Oh Bong-yi

Kyung Soo-jin will return as Choi Hong-ju

Lee Seo-jun will return as Na Chi-guk

Woo Ji-hyun will return as Gu Dong-gu

Kim Young-jae will return as Ko Moo-won

Jo Yeon-ho [ko] will return as young Ko Moo-won

Jung Eun-pyo will return as Kang Deok-soo

Song Jae-hee will return as Woo Hyung-chul

Yoo Yeon will return as Hyung-chul’s mother

Shin Ha-young will return as Song Soo-jung

Mouse Season 2 Plot

Mouse is a South Korean suspense drama featuring Lee Seung Gi and Lee Hee Joon that was conceived by Choi Ran, who was inspired by a real mother’s tale from a murder case in 2017.

The narrative begins with the query, “What if psychopaths could be identified before they commit crimes?”

Some people believed that if they could predict psychopaths in advance, they could create a world with no psychopaths and evil individuals.

Consequently, the OZ organization was founded. They believed they may change the course of history, whereas they ended up murdering more individuals than the “psycho-gene human.”

Go Mu Chi, a prosecutor whose family was murdered by a psychotic serial killer when he was a youngster, is presently seeking for any connections to the murderer. He is joined by Jung, a novice police detective.

Ba Reum attempts to determine whether psychopaths can actually be identified or not. However, as a result of this, he, Go Mu Chi, along with Park Ju Hyun become involved in extremely complex serial murderer cases.

The drama concentrates on two characters: a sociopath and a savant. This drama’s criminology will shock your heart and intellect to the core.

People are intrigued as to what lies behind the Mouse drama. Psychopath was Dr. Han Seo Joon, also known as HeadHunter. This drama concentrates primarily on his ideology and strategies.

The first half for the drama is devoted to character growth and plot development. The second portion is dedicated to morality. The story begins with a field excursion to observe rattlesnakes by young children.

And a child whose facial expressions and actions were not typical of children his age. He gave a serpent a rodent. After five years, the scene rewinds to a man divulging in church that he was created unusual.

Then, we reverse ten years and see a woman whose was viciously assassinated. These three sequences produce a gloomy atmosphere for the audience.

And the reason for the title of the drama is that rodents are used in laboratory experiments.

In addition, the drama’s plot centers on a laboratory experiment. According to our sources, Season 2 of Mouse will either continue the story of Season 1 or introduce a new narrative.