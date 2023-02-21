Where to Watch The Blacklist Season 10

Since the first episode of its first season aired back in 2013, the well-known NBC crime thriller The Blacklist has advanced significantly. The crime thriller has captivated viewers for ten years with its twist-filled plotlines, brisk directing, and excellent acting. The show will now return for a tenth season.

The Blacklist, an American crime thriller television series created by Jon Bokenkamp, debuted on NBC on September 23, 2013. Along with James Spader, Joe Carnahan, John Davis, John Eisendrath, and John Fox, Bokenkamp served as the show’s executive producer.

The Blacklist Season 10

On September 22, 2014, the second season of the show debuted, and it continued for a further 7 seasons till 2021. Positive reviews have been given to each season, with several reviewers complimenting Spader’s acting in particular. The tenth season of the show was ordered on February 22, 2022.

It’s hardly surprising that NBC extended the criminal thriller The Blacklist for a second season since its mix of suspenseful storylines, brisk directing, and excellent acting had kept it running as strong now as it did when that originally aired back in 2013.

On January 26, 2021, a 9th season of the program was ordered, and it began on October 21, 2021. On February 22, 2022, the show was given a tenth season order, and since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting news of the show’s next episodes.

The Blacklist Season 10: Plot

According to reports, the storyline was extended for the show’s ninth season. The next season’s storyline is still a secret, however. The season nine finale offered viewers a very decent sense of the path it would follow, thanks to the fans and their hypotheses and conjecture.

And if we go back to the previous season’s end, we saw that Red’s ostensibly devoted adviser Marvin Gerard (Fisher Stevens) was the one who killed his beloved Elizabeth (Megan Boone). To Red’s misfortune, he nevertheless left one last present even after being discovered and dying as a result.

When Marvin ran across Wujing (Chin Han), one of the original Blacklisters from season one, in jail, he explained that he was apprehended because Red and the FBI were cooperating, and then handed him a list of other people Red assisted in putting away.

Wujing is now out for blood, equipped with a list of additional Blacklisters he intends to enlist to help him track down and kill Red. It looks like Red will be obtaining payback in season 10 just as his quest for vengeance is coming to a conclusion.

The next 10th season will debut MI6 intelligence officer Siya Malik, according to the US publication TVLine. The fact that she is Meera Malik’s daughter distinguishes this character.

Parminder Nagra, who played the role of Meera Malik, appeared in practically all of The Blacklist’s first season. She was a CIA operative who had been given to the FBI to assist in the Reddington investigation. But in the end, she was kidnapped and brutally killed by an assassin.

It’s possible that Siya is now continuing her mother’s research to learn more about Meera’s life and the events that led to her untimely demise. Who will play Meera Malik’s daughter has not been revealed as of yet. To see whether Siya Malik can replace the vacuum left by Alina Park (Laura Sohn) and Aram Mojtabai, however, is something that has us very interested (Amir Arison).

What happened in Blacklist Season 9?

The ninth season of The Blacklist concluded with a significant cliffhanger. Red was taken hostage by Katarina Rostova and brought somewhere unidentified. Liz wondered whether her father may be dead as she searched for answers about where he had vanished to. Hopefully, The Blacklist season 10 will provide some clarification on these issues.

The Blacklist Season 10: Cast

For the new season, Harry Lennix, Hisham Tawfiq, Diego Klattenhoff, and James Spader all return. A new key part will be Anya Banerjee’s acting debut. It will be the second season of the show without Megan Boone and the first season without both Amir Arison and Laura Sohn.

The show’s first season saw Amir Arison make his acting debut as FBI Special Agent Aram Mojtabai, while Laura Sohn made her debut as FBI agent Alina Park in season six (via Deadline). Here is a glance at the 10th season’s cast:

James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington

Donald Ressler is played by Diego Klattenhoff

Anya Banerjee as Siya Malik

Dembe Zuma played by Hisham Tawfiq

Harold Cooper played by Harry Lennix

Chin Han as Wujing

Teddy Coluca as Teddy Brimley

Jonathan Holtzman as Chuck

Chris McKenna said on November 23 that he would also be appearing in the series in an unspecified capacity. There will also be an appearance by new cast member Siya Malik (Anya Banerjee). Additionally, since Siya is the daughter of the tragically murdered Meera Malik, viewers who began watching The Blacklist with Season 1 may have a little bit of a flashback (Parminder Nagra).

Producing The Blacklist in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television is Davis Entertainment. Executive producers include Spader, Lukas Reiter, Laura A. Benson, Daniel Cerone, Sean Hennen, Allison Glock-Cooper, and T Cooper in addition to Eisendrath, Bokenkamp, John Davis, and John Fox of Davis Entertainment.

Is season 10 the final season of The Blacklist?

As of now, there has been no word that season 10 of The Blacklist would be the last one. Because neither the series’ creators nor the network has made any statements on this,

But the switch from autumn to mid-season suggests that NBC is dissatisfied with the numbers from the prior two seasons. It’s probable that the 10th season will serve as the show’s finale. It was clear that NBC considered the conclusion of one of its longer-running programs to be a historic season.

The Blacklist Season 10: Release Date

The highly anticipated season 10 pilot episode will make its formal debut next month on Sunday, February 26, 2023, in the new time slot of 8/7c. Season 5 of the restored Magnum P.I. and the brand-new drama series Found will then follow. Each episode would be streamable on NBC before being exclusively accessible on PeacockTV. Each episode lasts between 40 and 45 minutes in total.

Where can I watch Season 10 of The Blacklist?

In the United States, NBC is the only network to air The Blacklist. Season 10 of The Blacklist will debut on February 26 at 8/7c. At a certain time and day, you may see the show by turning on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, you can still watch the episode by going to the official NBC website or using the NBC app. The most recent episodes of “The Blacklist” are also available for purchase or rental on Spectrum, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and Vudu.