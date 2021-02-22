Tokyo Revengers anime confirmed to premiere on April 10

By
Edie Perez
-

A new update has been posted on the official website for the animated manga adaptation. Tokyo Revengers of Ken Wakui, This time they introduce us to more members of the cast, the interpreter of their ending and reveal that the premiere has been scheduled for April 10.

The ending will be titled “Koko de Iki o Shite”And will be interpreted by well.

The cast that has been announced is as follows:

Tokyo Revengers anime to premiere on April 10 - spring 2021 anime news - cast - Yūya Hirose as Takuya Yamamoto
Yūya Hirose como Takuya Yamamoto
Tokyo Revengers anime to premiere on April 10 - spring 2021 anime news - cast - Shunsuke Takeuchi as Makoto Suzuki
Shunsuke Takeuchi como Makoto Suzuki
Tokyo Revengers anime to premiere on April 10 - spring 2021 anime news - cast - Shouta Hayama as Kazushi Yamagishi
Shouta Hayama como Kazushi Yamagishi
Tokyo Revengers anime premieres on April 10 - spring 2021 anime news - cast - Satoshi Hino as Masataka "Kiyomasa" Kiyomizu
Satoshi Hino como Masataka “Kiyomasa” Kiyomizu

In this way they are added to:

Tokyo Revengers anime premiere in 2021 - cast - Yuuki Shin as Takemichi Hanagaki
Yūki Shin as Takemichi Hanagaki (present on the left, past on the right)
2021 Tokyo Revengers anime premiere - cast - Azumi Waki ​​as Hinata Tachibana
Azumi Waki ​​como Hinata Tachibana
Tokyo Revengers anime premiere in 2021 - cast - Ryota Ohsaka as Naoto Tachibana
Ryota Ohsaka como Naoto Tachibana
Tokyo Revengers anime premiere in 2021 - cast - Yuu Hayashi as Manjirou "Mikey" Healthy
Yuu Hayashi como Manjirou “Mikey” Sano
Estreno del anime Tokyo Revengers en 2021 – elenco --Tatsuhisa Suzuki como Ken – Doraken --Ryuguji
Tatsuhisa Suzuki como Ken “Doraken” Ryuguji
New promo image for Tokyo Revengers anime - April premiere - spring 2021 anime premieres - anime news

The plot will introduce us to Takemichi Hanagaki and the disastrous life he’s leading, not only that, he recently learned that Hinata Tachibana, an old girlfriend has been murdered by the mafia, but a mysterious journey through time will give him the opportunity to change his destiny and save the life of Hinata reaching the top of the criminal groups.

The anime is being directed by Koichi Hatsumi in the study LIDEN FILMS, on the other hand, Yasuyuki Muto has been in charge of the script, while Kenichi Ohnuki Y Keiko Ota have designed the characters, Satoki Iida has directed the sound and Hiroaki Tsutsumi has composed the music.

READ:  The Sinner season 3: Release Date - Who the sinner is in this season?
Tokyo Revengers anime premiere confirmed for 2021

Ken Wakui launched the manga in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen magazine in March 2017, and the manga’s 21st volume was published on February 17.

Leek Cesarshoot

Creator of JellygoodsI live in Mérida, Yucatán and I am passionate about Technology, Blogs and Anime. I consider myself an old school geek and otaku and I spend my free time sharing what I like online, as well as watching series and anime regularly. Follow me on Instagram: CESARSHOOT

View all Cesarshoot posts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here