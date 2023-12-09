The apocalypse is approaching! The deeply religious Lewis family confronts the challenges of modern life as they endeavor to evade condemnation in Everyone Else Burns, an exceptional satire of religious cults and fanaticism broadcasted on Channel 4.

Simon Bird of The Inbetweeners and Friday Night Dinner portrays David Lewis, the father of the Lewis family, in this six-part comedy series set in Manchester, UK. Other notable comedic performers featured in the series include Kate O’Flynn of The Landscapers and Morgana Robinson of The Windsors.

The Manchester-based Lewis family and their strict Christian sect are the focus of the story. As the patriarch, David Lewis, dreams of rising through the church’s ranks to the position of elder, his devoted wife, Fiona, grapples with her rigid sense of right and wrong.

Where to watch Everyone Else Burns?

On Monday, January 23, 2023, Channel 4 debuted Everyone Else Burns. Where you are and what platform you choose determine whether “Everyone Else Burns” is available to you. Channel 4 streams every episode in the UK, while The CW does the same in the US.

Everyone Else Burns Story

The story revolves around the Lewis family, a devoutly religious family from Manchester, England. They must survive contemporary life inside the confines of their puritanical Christian sect since, in their opinion, the world will end in less than 10 years.

A doting father, David Lewis, is aiming for a prominent leadership role in the church because he wants to be known for his great faith. His wife, Fiona, is beginning to question their rigid beliefs and wishes she could leave their exclusive community. They have two teenagers, Rachel and Isaac, who both struggle with their parents’ rigid rules and with controlling their temper outbursts.

Amidst the family’s struggles, they encounter obstacles from the outside world. David makes unethical choices because his ambition and moral code are at odds with each other. At a moment when Fiona needs it most, Melissa, an atheist, provides her companionship and comfort while also showing her the wonders of the world outside of religion.

Rachel befriends a little child whose unconventional views make him an outsider in her neighborhood. As a means of coping with the emotional distress he endured as a child as a result of his parents’ actions, Isaac attends therapy sessions.

Everyone Else Burns Cast

Simon Bird as David Lewis

Kate O’Flynn as Fiona Lewis

Harry Connor as Aaron Lewis

Amy James-Kelly as Rachel Lewis

Morgana Robinson as Melissa

Lolly Adefope as Miss Simmons

Arsher Ali as Elder Samson

Liam Williams as Joel

Ali Khan as Joshua

Kadiff Kirwan as Andrew

Al Roberts as Elder Abijah

Soph Galustian as Julia

Kath Hughes as Sid

Everyone Else Burns Ending Explained

After the first season of Everyone Else Burns, what happened? Season 1 of “Everyone Else Burns” does not finish on a cliffhanger, but it does lay the groundwork for season 2.

The collapse of David. In his pursuit of eldership, David resorts to manipulating others and abusing his position within the church. This ultimately leads to his expulsion from the council and the revelation of his previous transgressions. With no one to seek help from and the prospect of facing his judgment looming over him, David finds himself in an uncertain future.

The waking of Fiona. As Fiona’s discontent with their religious existence grows, she starts to investigate secular ideas and question her religion. She opens herself up to new activities outside of religion after finding solace and support from her neighbor, Melissa.

Rachel’s defiance. Rachel has little choice but to prioritize her growing bond with the social pariah Aaron over her family. She ignores the church’s authority, abandons her family, and jeopardizes her position in the community. Rachel has come a long way toward becoming self-reliant and autonomous by the season’s finale, but her future remains cloudy.

Isaac’s battle. Sessions with his therapist have helped Isaac face the emotional scars from his past. He begins to manage his anger and learns to be more honest in his expressions.

Everyone Else Burns Trailer

The much-anticipated trailer for Channel 4’s Everyone Else Burns has finally been shown. “Aaron, get ready for the end!” cries out David, who is in a state of fear and has an amazing pudding bowl hairstyle. Below, you can find it.

Everyone Else Burns Review

Everyone Else Burns has a niche setting—the Divine Order of the Rod in working-class Manchester—and yet is imbued with ubiquitous themes. Bird plays David Lewis, the apparent patriarch of the Lewis family. They are devout Christians and lead their lives with an inspired religious spirit.

However, beneath the traditions and sheath of moral appropriateness, Fiona (wife), Rachel (daughter), and Aaron (son) deal with very real human issues that plague their daily lives.

Everyone Else Burns has a niche setting—the Divine Order of the Rod in working-class Manchester—and yet is imbued with ubiquitous themes. Bird plays David Lewis, the apparent patriarch of the Lewis family.

They are devout Christians and lead their lives with an inspired religious spirit. However, beneath the traditions and sheath of moral appropriateness, Fiona (wife), Rachel (daughter), and Aaron (son) deal with very real human issues that plague their daily lives.

The cast of Everyone Else Burns is the best thing about the show. Simon Bird and Kate O’Flynn truly disappear into their characters. Their portrayals are convincing and authentic to the hilt.

Both actors bring their experience to the fore, latching on to their funny nerves almost instantly. O’Flynn, who will be seen in Landscapers shortly, chooses a steely face and dry delivery to bring out Fiona’s sternness. Smart direction and staging bring out her character’s inner desire for freedom.

Everyone Else Burns: Is it renewed for season 2?

Channel 4 confirmed the return of Everyone Else Burns season 2, the British apocalyptic sitcom, in its native UK and the US. Channel 4 in the UK gave the go-ahead for Season 2 in August 2023, a full 8 months after its January premiere (via Deadline). The pick-up renewal in the US came much more quickly, with The CW confirming they’d be hosting Everyone Else Burns season 2 before the US premiere of the show in October 2023.