Lee Jae-kyoo and Kim Nam-su helmed the K-drama from a story by Chun Sung-il titled All of Us Are Dead. Film Monster (JTBC Studios) and Kim Jong-hak Production teamed together to make this adaptation of Joo Dong-geun’s Naver webtoon of the same name.

A strange virus that transforms people into zombies starts to spread across the school and the community after a botched scientific experiment by Hyosan High science teacher Lee Byeong-chan. A lockdown has been ordered, and a state of emergency has been declared. In the meantime, a group of students from Hyosan High who are now imprisoned within the school must work together to stay alive while they wait to be rescued.

Season one has an impressive ensemble cast that includes Yoon Chan-young, Park Ji-hu, Cho Yi-hyun, Park Solomon (Lomon), Yoo In-soo, Lee Yoo-mi, Kim Byung-chul, Jeon Bae-hyoo, Lee Kyu-hyung, Im Jae-hyeok, Ha Seung-ri, Lee Eun-saem, and many more. Without further ado, the current state of knowledge concerning All of Us Is Dead is as follows.

Where to watch All of Us Are Dead?

Season 1 of All of Us Are Dead is available to stream and watch on Netflix. On January 28, 2022, the whole series was made available on Netflix in all regions of the globe.

Netflix membership is required to view Season 1 of All of Us Are Dead online. The Netflix website or mobile app both serve as registration points. You may modify, downgrade, or terminate your membership to the extensive TV show, movie, and original content collection at any moment. Like its rivals, Netflix offers a variety of membership plans and service bundles at various pricing points.

All of Us Are Dead Story

There is no better zombie survival narrative than All of Us Are Dead. The story revolves on a group of South Korean high school students who get trapped in their school when a zombie virus breaks out. These kids are using everything they can get their hands on to be safe. Characters include Choi Nam-ra (Cho Yi-yun), the class president, and Lee Cheong-san (Yoon Chan-young), On-jo’s childhood buddy who has a thing for her. On-jo’s father is a fireman and taught her valuable survival skills.

All of Us Are Dead Cast

Park Ji-hu as Nam On-jo[

Yoon Chan-young as Lee Cheong-san

Cho Yi-hyun as Choi Nam-ra

Lomon as Lee Su-hyeok,

Yoo In-soo as Yoon Gwi-nam

Lee Yoo-mi as Lee Na-yeon

Kim Byung-chul as Lee Byeong-chan

Lee Kyu-hyung as Song Jae-ik

Jeon Bae-soo as Nam So-ju

Im Jae-hyuk as Yang Dae-su

Kim Bo-yoon as Seo Hyo-ryung

Ahn Seung-gyun as Oh Joon-yeong

Ham Sung-min as Han Gyeong-su

Kim Joo-ah as Yoon I-sak

Kim Jin-young as Kim Ji-min

Son Sang-yeon as Jang Woo-jin

Kim Jung-yeon as Kim Min-ji

Ha Seung-ri as Jang Ha-ri[

Lee Eun-saem as Park Mi-jin

Jin Ho-eun as Jung Min-jae

Yang Han-yeol as Yoo Jun-seong

Hwang Bo-un as Lee Ha-lim

Oh Hye-soo as Min Eun-ji

Ahn Ji-ho as Kim Chul-soo

Jung Yi-seo as Kim Hyeon-ju

Lee Chae-eun as Park Hee-su

Lee Min-goo as Lee Jin-su

All of Us Are Dead Ending

There was a major plot twist at the end of the first season. In a last-ditch effort to stop the epidemic, the government has decided to destroy the city of Hyosan, sending Cheong-san and the other survivors scrambling for safety. Cheong-san’s fate is uncertain after Gwi-nam bit him; he might turn into a zombie or a “halfbie.” Cheong-san bravely gave his life to rescue his companions, fighting to the death with Gwi-nam before the two of them fell down an elevator shaft and were engulfed in flames.

Meanwhile, the remaining students fled to the nearby city of Yangdong, which had been evacuated due to a zombie outbreak. Wu-jin, one of their own, was killed in this confrontation. Nam-ra also had trouble controlling her increasing bloodlust, so she kept her distance from the others to keep them safe. On-jo, Su-hyeok, Hyo-ryeong, Dae-su, Ha-ri, and Mi-jin were the last six people alive when they were rescued by officials and sent to a quarantine camp.

The length of time spent in quarantine decreased after a certain point in time. During the night, On-Jo snuck out of the camp to lay presents at a monument. However, she made a startling discovery when she came upon a bonfire on the Hyosan High School roof. They discovered Nam-ra, who they had thought was missing, up there on the roof. When On-Jo and her pals heard Nam-ra say, “They’re back,” they were taken aback by the implication that more “halfbies” had returned.

All of Us Are Dead Episodes

The 12 episodes that make up All of Us Are Dead. That’s a lot, especially considering the average episode length is around one hour.

All of Us Are Dead: Will there be Season 2?

After nearly four months of waiting, Netflix has revealed some hopeful details regarding the future of All of Us Are Dead. Some of the cast, including Yoon Chan-young, Park Ji-hu, Lomon, and Cho Yi-hyun, were featured in a video produced by Netflix on June 6, 2022, during Netflix Geeked Week 2022. The actors confirmed the renewal of All of Us Are Dead for a second season in the clip.

All of Us Are Dead Age Rating

The TV-MA rating for All of Us Are Dead is consistent with the often violent nature of the genre of zombie thrillers as a whole. Students in this series are seen in the trailer strewn by the bodies of their peers. The genre’s standard gore effects and body horror are also present. Teenagers who are acclimated to slasher films like the Fear Street trilogy will probably be alright with the extensive blood and gore in All of Us Are Dead, but younger viewers should stay away.