Where does Holly go to play? Captain Tsubasa’s career

That child who ran with a ball in the street and who, for a while, was not hit unless he was helped by that ball grew up over the course of the series. Indeed Captain Tsubasa, souls who came to us many years ago with the name of Holly and Benji, passed from elementary to middle school and then to many other teams.

But once middle school is over, where Holly goes to play? Let’s retrace the career of Captain Tsubasa’s idol from his first companions to the most recent among nationals, schools and private clubs.

It all started in Nankatsu, also known as Newppy in Italy, a team with which he participated and won many tournaments. The school with the football club had both the elementary and middle school divisions and for this reason it was the only team with which Tsubasa played for many years. After playing for the Japanese youth team, with which he beat Germany in the final, he followed Roberto Hongo to Brazil to take another step towards his dream.

In Brazil he was selected by Sao Paulo FC, the first private club in which Tsubasa played. His career then continues with great satisfaction at the national level, taking part in the other divisions of the Japanese senior national team, both at the club level. In fact, it arrives in Europe becoming a Barcelona player. And obviously Tsubasa’s career is still far from ending since the manga is still ongoing, which team would you like to see him play in?