Inside Out 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

We can’t wait for the sequel to the groundbreaking animated film. After its initial 2015 release, Inside Out became an instant hit. The film follows 11-year-old Riley as she deals with the complex and deep feelings that accompany a move. We watch how Riley copes with the upheaval in her life via the eyes of her internal emotions, which have been given human form by the author.

Despite Inside Out’s critical acclaim (it’s even been called the finest Pixar film), the studio decided against making a sequel. Thankfully, Pixar has listened to our concerns and is developing a sequel. Find out about the cast, narrative, and other details of Inside Out 2 right here!

Inside Out 2 Release Date

Past trends suggest that Inside Out 2 will become available to watch around the middle of September or early October 2024. This date, however, has not been finalized.

The movie will premiere in cinemas on June 14, 2024, but the date it will be available to view online has not yet been determined. Patterns from 2023 show that it took 89 days for Marvel Cinematic Universe films like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania to debut on Disney Plus. The Little Mermaid, however, takes 103 days between its theatrical and streaming debuts.

It’s probable that Inside Out 2 will debut on Disney Plus in late September or early October of 2024, given that the gap between Disney’s theatrical release dates and streaming release dates for its films is becoming greater.

Inside Out Story So Far

In this Pixar adventure from filmmaker Pete Docter (Up, Monsters, Inc.), a little girl’s emotions run wild when she is ripped from her tranquil home in the Midwest and compelled to travel to San Francisco. When Riley’s father got a job in San Francisco, the family relocated across the nation, and she couldn’t have been happier.

As Riley gets ready to move to a new city and start at a new school, her emotional command center is suddenly bustling with activity. Joy (Amy Poehler) tries to keep Riley upbeat and optimistic about the transfer, but she also has to contend with Riley’s other emotions, which include fear (Bill Hader), anger (Lewis Black), disgust (Mindy Kaling), and melancholy (Phyllis Smith).

Inside Out 2 Cast

It’s too soon to tell who else will be back, but Amy Poehler’s Joy will definitely be one of them. Unfortunately, there are reports that Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling won’t be returning as Fear and Disgust. In addition, we anticipate a plethora of fresh sentiments to swoon over (we may even need to revise our favorite cartoon characters). Also, neither Hader nor Kaling have explicitly said they won’t be back for Inside Out 2, so consider this the cast’s working assumption.

Amy Poehler as Joy

Phyllis Smith as Sadness

Bill Hader as Fear

Lewis Black as Anger

Mindy Kaling as Disgust

Kaitlyn Dias as Riley

Diane Lane as Mom

Kyle MacLachlan as Dad

Inside Out 2 Creators

Kelsey Mann (Onward), who has contributed his skills to several previous Disney films including Lightyear and The Good Dinosaur, makes his feature-length directorial debut with Inside Out 2. Meg LeFauve (Captain Marvel) returns as writer for Inside Out 2, and she is joined by returning members Mark Nielsen (Toy Story 4) as producer and Matt Walker (Planes) as composer.

As Pixar’s president, Peter Docter is quite busy, Kelsey Mann will be directing “Inside Out 2.” Before joining Pixar, Mann worked as a storyboard artist on shows including “Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends,” “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” and “Ultimate Spider-Man.” After “Toy Story 3,” he worked as a narrative supervisor on “Monsters University,” “The Good Dinosaur,” and “Onward,” in addition to serving as a consultant on a number of other Pixar films.

Inside Out 2 Plot

The Inside Out 2 release date and some hints about the plot were both announced during the D23 Expo. The protagonist, Riley, and her emotional support group will return in the sequel, but this time the focus will be on Riley as a teen, and new feelings will be introduced.

A teen’s feelings are certain to be just as fascinating to see as their baffling thoughts. It’s the next logical step in the plot, and it should give other voice actors and characters as much screen time as Joy, Sadness, and the others.

Pixar CCO Pete Docter announced that there would be up to 27 emotions in the forthcoming sequel to Inside Out. Compared to the five in Inside Out, this is a significant increase, but Riley’s emotions as an adolescent will be more nuanced and numerable. It takes 27 feelings to convey the complexity of a childhood’s journey.

Inside Out 2 Trailer

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that there has been no trailer just yet, considering production on the film has not yet begun! Fans should not worry that Disney won’t release a trailer, since they often release many trailers for their films. For the time being, please enjoy this clip from the first Inside Out trailer:

Where to watch Inside Out 2?

One thing we learned from the epidemic is that you should see movies like Inside Out 2 in a theater. We anticipate the picture to debut in cinemas first, with a Disney Plus streaming debut following a few months later.

Conclusion

Fans can’t wait for its imminent release so they may experience yet another moving and visually breathtaking voyage inside the human mind. As we anticipate Inside Out 2 to reach the big screens, there is lots of other Disney and Pixar stuff to enjoy. The debut of Elio is scheduled for March of 2024, whereas Elemental is currently available.