Diabolik Lovers Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Diabolik Lovers is a Japanese mystery horror anime TV series that is inspired by an interactive gaming franchise published for the PlayStation Portable (PSP) platform on October 11, 2012. After the success of the original game, the Diabolik Lovers franchise expanded into a manga series and then, a year later, an anime TV series.

As a result, the September 16 launch of Season 1 of Diabolik Lovers was met with enthusiasm by viewers and players alike. Predictably, it was picked up for a second season, and on September 24, 2015, the new episodes of Season 2 debuted. Since then, players and viewers alike have been hoping for news of a third season. The whole thing we have learned about Season 3 thus far is laid down here.

Diabolik Lovers Season 3 Renewal Status

Ratings and viewership are irrelevant to the producers of this program since it is only a spinoff of the gaming series. There will be additional television adaptations till new games are released. So, let’s keep our fingers crossed that a third season of Diabolik Lovers will really be made.

Diabolik Lovers Season 3 Release Date

Since Diabolik Lovers is part of a larger brand, its makers care about more than just viewership and playtime. Instead, the release of new games in the series will determine whether or not there will be more television adaptations. Given this, supporters may stay enthusiastic and look forward to the promise of Diabolik Lovers season 3.

There may not be a release date for Season 3 just yet, but fans shouldn’t give up hope just yet. While we wait, we may reasonably assume that the release of the third season will occur in 2024. Fans of Diabolik Lovers have much to look forward to in the meantime, however, including more chilling secrets and situations.

Diabolik Lovers Story

Komori Yui, a sophomore in high school and our protagonist is at the center of this tale. Yui’s dad is a priest, thus he often travels abroad for business. Yui was thus compelled to relocate to the home of enigmatic, shadowy castle-dwelling ancestors. There, she learns that six of her cousin’s brothers are really vampire sadists. From the old Japanese moniker Sakamaki, these six young men are notorious for their mental illnesses.

Something about them seems off, and she soon finds that the six of them have three separate moms, making them brothers. On the first day of her stay, this new family shocked her and made her understand that she was simply a blood artery for them; however, this all ended up being a prank. Their newfound concern for her safety led them to never leave her alone. Yui tries over and over again to get away from her family by running away, but she always ends herself back with them.

Diabolik Lovers Cast

Yui Komori Voiced by: Rie Suegara (Japanese); Maggie Flecknoe (English)

Yui, a seemingly average teenage girl, is the show’s protagonist. Her father sends her to the Sakamaki house, where she finds herself thrust into a new and unfamiliar world despite her good nature and sweetness.

Shu Sakamaki Voiced by: Kōsuke Toriumi (Japanese); Ty Mahany (English)

Shuu, the oldest of the Sakamaki brothers, runs the show at home and at the family’s huge residence. Both Shuu and his younger brother Reiji are revealed to be the offspring of Beatrix, the first wife of Karlheinz, the Vampire King, in the episode.

Reiji Sakamaki Voiced by: Katsuyuki Konishi (Japanese); David Wald (English)

Reiji, the second-oldest Sakamaki sibling, is the opposite of his lazy older brother, Shuu. He is severe and disciplined and takes responsibility for the family and the family house.

Ayato Sakamaki Voiced by: Hikaru Midorikawa (Japanese); Chris Patton (English)

Ayato is the eldest of the three brothers born to Karlheinz’s second wife, Cordelia, and the third oldest overall.

Kanato Sakamaki Voiced by: Yūki Kaji (Japanese); Corey Hartzog (English

Kanato is the middle of Cordelia’s triplets and the fourth-oldest kid in the Sakamaki family. He has a strange, childlike disposition and seems to be psychologically unstable.

Laito Sakamaki Voiced by: Daisuke Hirakawa (Japanese); Blake Shepard (English)

Laito is the youngest of Cordelia's triplets and the fifth-oldest kid in the Sakamaki family.

Subaru Sakamaki Voiced by: Takashi Kondō (Japanese); Jessie James Grelle (English)

Subaru is the youngest of the Sakamaki brothers and the only son of Karlheinz's third wife, Christa.

Ruki Mukami Voiced by: Takahiro Sakurai (Japanese); Adam Gibbs (English)

Ruki is the eldest of the Mukami brothers and acts as their leader.

Kou Mukami Voiced by: Ryōhei Kimura (Japanese); Bryson Baugus (English)

Kou is the second-oldest of the Mukami brothers and works as an idol.

Yuma Mukami Voiced by: Tatsuhisa Suzuki (Japanese); Andrew Love (English)

Yuma is the third-oldest of the Mukami brothers and is known for his large build and love of gardening.

Azusa Mukami Voiced by: Daisuke Kishio (Japanese); Greg Ayres (English)

Azusa is the youngest of the Mukami brothers and has a masochistic personality.

Carla Tsukinami Voiced by: Toshiyuki Morikawa (Japanese); Josh Morrison (English)

Carla is the elder of the Tsukinami brothers and a First Blood vampire.

Richter Voiced by: Jun Konno (Japanese); David Matranga (English)

Richter is Karlheinz's brother and Cordelia's lover.

Beatrix Voiced by: Mana Hirata (Japanese); Luci Christian (English)

Beatrix is Karlheinz's first wife and mother to Shu and Reiji.

Christa Voiced by: Yuki Tashiro (Japanese); Brittney Karbowski (English)

Christa is Karlheinz's third wife and mother to Subaru.

Diabolik Lovers Season 3 Plot

Seasons one and two of the anime centered on the first several games’ storylines. Alternatively, Diabolik Lovers: Dark Fate, the fourth game in the series, was turned into the first episode of the OVA series. Some have speculated that the plot of the sixth game, Diabolik Lovers: Lost Eden, would carry over into the next iteration. But it might also borrow elements from the Chaos Lineage video game.

There have been whispers that the Lost Eden manga can continue up the tale where Season 3 of Diabolik Lovers left off. If that occurs, we may watch as Yui assists Mukami and the Sakamaki brothers in their search for Lost Eden. From what we can see, this new season is going to be more thrilling than any before it. All new plot information will be added to this section.

Diabolik Lovers Season 3 Trailer

Fans have been requested to be patient in the absence of a Diabolik Lovers season 3 teaser due to the lack of an announced premiere date.