When Is Season 7 Of The Next Step Coming Out On Netflix?

The seventh season of the dance drama television series “The Next Step” premiered on Family Channel in Canada on May 29, 2018. It concluded with a two-part finale on September 8, 2018.

The Netflix United States has not announced whether it will release the seventh season in the summer of 2018 or wait until early 2019 for each episode to air weekly. As of December 15, 2017, The Next Step is available to stream in 190 countries via Netflix internationally except for China.

On November 14, 2016, Family Channel announced that the show had been renewed for a sixth season after one airing. . The sixth and final season will consist of 20 episodes instead of its usual 13 episodes. It will… Season 6 (S06) is scheduled to be released in December 2020.

