What We Do in the Shadows Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know Far

As the fifth season of the popular comedy series returns, viewers are eager for information on a potential sixth season of What We Do in the Shadows. The mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows is based on the 2014 comedy film of the same name, which starred Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement as a bunch of vampires sharing a house in Staten Island with their overworked familiar.

The Emmy-winning series stands apart from the film because of its stellar ensemble cast and comedic plot twists. Many viewers anticipate the arrival of season 6 of What We Do in the Shadows due to the show’s growing popularity. With the premiere of Season 5 of What We Do in the Shadows, fans can look forward to more vampire mayhem on the hit sitcom, as well as some humorous new twists, such as the return of an adult Colin Robinson and Guillermo’s own transformation.

The new season only has ten episodes, so fans are probably already wondering if the series will be canceled or renewed. Those who are still reeling from the season 5 conclusion should rest easy knowing that there is already news about season 6.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 Renewal Status

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ viewers have been wondering if there will be a sixth season ever since the fifth season premiered. Good news for them, here! Seasons 5 and 6 of “What We Do in the Shadows” were reportedly renewed at the same time. The date of the announcement was June 2022. The fate of your favorite mockumentary series is secure.

Season 6 of the Hulu series will air sometime in 2024. But that depends on the latest information about the strikes being staged by authors and actors for better pay. Whether or not this is the final season of the show is still up in the air.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 Release Date

Season 6 of What We Do in the Shadows has yet to get a premiere date. Season 6 will premiere sometime in 2024, however. The last five seasons of What We Do in the Shadows have all been released annually, thus a 2024 premiere is to be expected. However, if the current strikes by the Writers’ Guild of America and SAG Aftra Actors continue, fans may have to wait until 2025 or later. This is a best guess based on the data we have concerning the sixth season of What We Do in the Shadows.

What We Do in the Shadows Story

What We Do in the Shadows is mostly set in Staten Island, New York City, and follows the lives of five characters: Nandor, Laszlo, Nadja, Colin Robinson (an energy vampire), and Guillermo (Nandor’s familiar). The series follows Guillermo as he secretly strives to strike a balance between his loyalty to Nandor and his perilous family history while the vampires battle the modern world, other supernatural entities, and/or each other.

What We Do in the Shadows Cast

Kayvan Novak as Nandor the Relentless

Matt Berry as Leslie “Laszlo” Cravensworth

Natasia Demetriou as Nadja of Antipaxos

Harvey Guillén as Guillermo de la Cruz

Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson

Kristen Schaal as The Guide

Anthony Atamanuik as Sean Rinaldi

Doug Jones as Baron Afanas

Vanessa Bayer as Evie Russell

Marceline Hugot as Barbara Lazarro

Marissa Jaret Winokur as Charmaine Rinaldi

Anoop Desai as Djinn

Chris Sandiford as Derek

Myrna Cabello as Silvia de la Cruz

Haley Joel Osment as Topher

Benedict Wong as Wallace

Frankie Quiñones as Miguel

Veronika Slowikowska as Shanice

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 Ending

The Guide, tired of being left out, extends an invitation to the vampires to spend the night at Morrigan Manor, and things take a turn toward a “Downton Abbey” parody. When people start disappearing, though, it becomes obvious that we’re into “grand old house” murder mystery territory. After Laszlo, Nadja, Nandor, and ultimately Colin Robinson are all locked in silver cages, it is revealed that The Guide was the one who set the traps and suffered a grisly leg wound in the process.

The tour director scolds the group for their horrible treatment of the woman, but one of the tour members quickly Laszlo requests that the crew play back footage from a certain night in November. She feels foolish for assuming the worst after reading it, as the vampires sing the praises of The Guide. We learn later that they were plotting to get rid of both her and Colin Robinson by having her marry Robinson.

The Guide also notes Guillermo’s need to take things into his own hands during her tirade. Nandor realizes for the first time that everyone is hiding something from him. After Guillermo’s confession, Nandor says he will kill Guillermo and then commit suicide. Guillermo takes refuge at Derek’s apartment, but the vampires pay him a farewell visit, much to his dismay. He thinks they’ll reveal his covert position, but instead, Nandor makes a threatening phone call from Guillermo’s mom’s place.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 Plot

After Derek turns him into a vampire, Guillermo realizes he has always wanted to be one, but he decides he doesn’t like killing people or sucking their blood. Okay, I get it.

In the season five conclusion, Nandor puts a stake through Derek’s heart after realizing that his previous familiar, Guillermo, isn’t suited to a life as a vampire. But have no fear; the necromancer brings Derek back to life. Like a zombie. As such, it’s safe to say that you’re still alive.

Co-executive producer Yana Gorskaya told TV Insider, “Well, you’ll find out when we get to season six, but I mean, Paul Simms and the writers are so good at taking it where you maybe don’t expect it to go. “, teasing how Guillermo’s transformation will affect his relationship with Nandor moving forward. Derek’s transition into his new life (?) as a zombie may also be explored in season six, with Guillermo likely to feel remorse for his part in the situation.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 Trailer

There has not yet been a Season 6 trailer for What We Do in the Shadows. For now, please enjoy the season 5 trailer: