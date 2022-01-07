What Time Does It Get Dark:

the amount of daylight in a day varies depending on your location’s latitude. At the equator, there is 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness every day. as you move away from the equator, the number of daylight hours decreases, while the number of darkness hours increases. For example, in new york city, there are only about 9 hours of daylight during the winter months. in Juneau, Alaska, there are about 18 hours of the day.

Regardless of latitude, the year’s longest day is always June 21st – the summer solstice. This is when the sun reaches its northernmost point in the sky and spends the most extended amount of time above the horizon. The shortest day of the year is December 21st – the winter solstice. On this day, the sun reaches its southernmost point in the sky and spends the briefest time above the horizon.

In most places globally, daylight hours continue to increase until around September 21st – the autumnal equinox. At this point, the length of daylight and darkness are equal. From then on, daylight hours slowly start to decrease until December 21st.

How do we measure time:

our concept of time is based on the earth’s rotation around its axis. A day is defined as the time it takes for one complete spin. Since the earth rotates once every 24 hours, we can say that a day equals 24 hours.

Since the earth also takes approximately 365 days to complete one orbit around the sun, we can say that there are 360 degrees in a circle, and therefore, there are 360 days in a year (360 X 24 hours = approx. 86400 seconds). By dividing the total number of degrees (360) by 12 signs (30 º each), we find that there are 30 days in each zodiac character, making for 12 signs of 30 degrees each. This means that an astrological year equals about 30 days less than what you would measure as a solar or tropical year (365.25 vs. 366 calendar days per year on average).

What time does it get dark in California:

In California, the sun sets at around 7:00 p.m. in the winter and 8:30 p.m. in the summer. However, due to Daylight Saving Time, the sun will set an hour later during the summer. So, the sun sets at around 9:30 p.m. local time in the summer.

Interestingly, while California is located in the Western United States, it is located further east than most other states in that region. This means that the state experiences earlier sunsets than many neighboring states. For example, in Colorado, which is located directly to the west of California, the sun sets at around 7:30 p.m. local time in the winter. It puts even later in Utah, which is located to the southwest of Colorado.

What time does it get dark in Australia:

For most Australia, the sun sets at around 6:00 p.m. in the winter and 7:30 p.m. during the summer months. However, Daylight Saving Time will be selected at around 8:30 p.m. local time during the summer months. However, during the winter months, it doesn’t get dark until about 9:30 p.m., so you might have to wait quite a while before it is fully opaque outside if your sunset happens during the winter months in Australia!