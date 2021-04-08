Jojo: the brilliant LowCost is back with a cosplay dedicated to Josuke Higashikata

Thanks to the recent event Joestar: The Inherited Soul, the community of the work created by Hirohiko Araki has finally received confirmation regarding the next animated transposition, which will be dedicated to the adventure of Jolyne Kujo, and while the attention of the community is directed towards Stone Ocean , a hilarious Josuke cosplay has surfaced on social media.

Protagonist of the fourth part of the series, Diamond Is Unbreakable, Josuke Higashikata is presented as the illegitimate son of Joseph Joestar, main character of Battle Tendency, and part of Jotaro’s group in the third generation represented in Stardust Crusaders. Accompanied by his friends-rivals, and by the suo Stand Crazy Diamond, Josuke a fan favorite, and to honor him @lowcostcosplayth is back with one of his hilarious ideas.

As you can see in the post at the bottom of the page, the user was able to recreate quite faithfully Josuke’s characteristic forelock cutting a rubber boot and wearing it as if it were a hat, and also managing to recreate the magnificent original illustration, both for the pose and for the heart-shaped brooch on the jacket.

