What Is CNC Kink:

CNC kink is a type of tubing used in hydraulic systems. It is made from copper, brass, or aluminum and is available in various sizes. The most common size for a CNC kink is a 1/4″ OD x .035″ wall.

CNC kink has several advantages over other types of tubing. It is strong and can withstand high pressure, making it ideal for use in hydraulic systems. It is also resistant to corrosion and easy to fabricate, making it a popular choice for many applications.

CNC kink can be used in both air and water systems, making it a versatile option for many different applications. It is also available in a variety of colors, allowing you to choose the best option for your application.

How to identify cnc kink:

As mentioned above, CNC kink tubing is available in various sizes and colors, but there are a couple of ways you can identify it. If the tubing contains nickel or phosphorous, this will often be indicated on the packaging. It may also indicate that the material conforms to specific standards, such as ANSI tolerances or SAE specifications.

The type of thickness also tends to be stated either on the packaging or through markings molded into the tubing itself. This information should allow you to quickly determine exactly what type of material you are dealing with and whether it is suitable for your application.

Which applications use CNC kink:

CNC kink tubing is most commonly used in hydraulic systems, but it can also be used in air and water systems.

Some specific applications that may require CNC kink tubing include:

· Hydraulic systems

· Air brake systems

· Water cooling systems

· Fuel lines

· Oil lines

As you can see, CNC kink tubing has a wide range of applications and can be used in many different types of systems. If you are looking for a strong, corrosion-resistant tubing option, CNC kink is a great choice.

CNC kink manufacturers in india:

Hiranandani Industries Pvt. Ltd. is the market leader when it comes to offering CNC kink tubing, so give us a call today for more details or visit our website at www.hiflubepumps.com!