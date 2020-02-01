What if The Last of Us 2 had already been released on PS1? Here is the fascinating demake made with Dreams

Share it:

The wait for The Last of Us Part 2 is about to end, but somehow we have to kill her. There are those who are spending these months replaying the first, unforgettable first chapter and those who are doing something else, trying not to think about it.

Bearly Regal, a Dreams player, nevertheless came up with the brilliant idea of make a demake of The Last of Us Part 2 using the powerful means made available by the Media Molecule game, also close to publication. Thanks to his brilliant work, we can find out what the Naughty Dog game would be like if it had already been released on the PlayStation in the past.

As you can see in the video attached at the top of this news, the appearance of the fictitious initial menu is also preceded by two famous start-up screens of the first, historic Sony home console! The creator tried to imagine what a hypothetical Chapter 3 would be like, baptized by him "Firefly Safe House", or "The refuge of the fireflies". The settings, the protagonist Ellie and the enemies were all made with a charming and nostalgic low poly style: what do you think? Let us know in the comments!

We take this opportunity to remind you that The Last of Us Part 2 will be released on May 29, while Dreams will officially exit early access on Valentine's Day: both titles, of course, will be exclusive to PlayStation 4.