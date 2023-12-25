The Last of Us season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The first season of The Last of Us did well, and fans can’t wait for the second season to come out. The end of the first season left viewers in a very tough spot, and they are now wondering what will happen in the next season.

Joel and Ellie’s fans would like to understand what’s going to happen to them. The first season wasn’t long enough for the people in charge to finish the whole story, and the viewers wanted more information in the next season.

In the last season, we saw Joel and Ellie go to the US after a fungal outbreak. People all over the world are worried that the disease will kill everyone and make them wonder what will happen.

As soon as the last episode of the series was over, fans started talking about what they thought might happen next with the show. We understand that you are very excited about the second season coming out.

The Last of Us Season 2 Renewal Status

The Last of Us was renewed before its third episode aired because it had a lot of viewers and the press was very excited about it before it came out. Even though The Last of Us has a lot of viewers, fans were worried that it might be canceled after dozens of other shows were pulled from HBO and HBO Max. Thankfully, they didn’t have to worry.

The Last of Us Season 2 Release Date

The first season of The Last of Us is now over. The season finale will air in the US on March 12 and in the UK on March 13. Even though there will be a second season of Ellie, actress Bella Ramsey says it will be a long time before we get to see the new episodes. She said on The Jonathan Ross Show, “I think we’ll probably shoot at the end of this year or the beginning of next.” So it will probably be at the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025.

Executive producer Craig Mazin told The Washington Post that it took about 200 days to film the first season in Canada. After that, it took a few more months to edit the series and add those very creepy fungi special effects. The first episode of season one came out on January 15, 2023, 18 months after the first scene was shot.

The Last of Us Season 2 Plot

Season 2 of The Last of Us will mostly follow the plot of Part II of the same name. As Ellie deals with Joel’s death and travels to Seattle, Washington, fueled by revenge, viewers will follow her trip. A noteworthy aspect of the season will be seen from the perspective of Abby, the murderer of Joel.

Ellie will be exposed to the terrible cycle of violence in a final encounter as the story alternates between her and Abby’s viewpoints. When Season 2 rolls around, Ellie will be 19 years old, five years older than Bella Ramsey in real life. Still, the time between the two seasons will be filled with plenty of flashbacks.

The Last of Us Season 2 Cast

Returning as Joel and Ellie, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are almost guaranteed roles. Despite the time leap in the tale of the second game, Craig Mazin revealed during a press conference (via Variety) that Ramsey would return. We anticipate that Gabriel Luna’s Tommy, Joel’s brother, will return for Season 2 of The Last of Us if the storyline continues in the second game.

A large, continuous ensemble is not going to work for a narrative like this. Once the infected show up, characters don’t usually stick around for long. Sometimes, those heartless showrunners let us adore Riley, Tess, or Bill and Frank for a little while before abruptly ending their stories.

Possible cast members for The Last of Us season 2 are as follows:

Pedro Pascal as Joel

Bella Ramsey as Ellie

Gabriel Luna as Tommy

Rutina Wesley as Maria

The Last of Us Season 2 Trailer

Do you want to know what the official trailer for this show looks like? Well, the people in charge haven’t said anything about the next season of the show. If you’re one of the people who can’t wait to watch the official trailer for season 2, it’s too soon to show it.

The Last of Us Season 2 Production Status

Neil Druckmann, who made the game The Last of Us, said on Twitter that work on season 2 already has begun. This probably means that ideas are starting to come up, and it’s also probable that the writer’s room is now open. However, filming won’t start for a little while longer.

Bella Ramsey said on The Jonathan Ross Show that filming won’t start until “the end of this year or the beginning of next year.” So the season likely won’t start until the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025.