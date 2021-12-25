What Happened Yesterday:

The Trump administration yesterday announced that it was ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. DACA is a program that allows undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children to stay in the country and work legally.

Ending DACA will have a devastating effect on the lives of more than 800,000 young people who have built their lives in the United States. These young people are our friends, classmates, colleagues, and neighbors. They are doctors, lawyers, teachers, and entrepreneurs. Ending DACA will tear families apart and cause chaos in our communities.

It is important to remember that many of these young people are American in every way but on paper. They grew up here, went to school here, and work here. They are part of our communities and our economy.

Congress must act now to pass the DREAM Act and protect these young people. The DREAM Act would provide a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children. It is time for Congress to do the right thing and protect these young people.

Released in 2013, the Indian movie “what happened yesterday” is a drama film directed by Rahul Dholakia and produced by Guneet Monga. The story revolves around two estranged brothers who are brought together after their father’s death. While one brother is an upstanding citizen with a successful career and happy family life, the other is a notorious criminal. The film explores the themes of family, love, and redemption.

The movie has been well-received by critics, with many praising the performances of the cast. Rajeev Masand of CNN-IBN wrote, “What Happened Yesterday is an absorbing drama anchored by terrifically performed central turns from Narendra Jha and Sarika”. Anupama Chopra of Hindustan Times said, “What Happened Yesterday is a well-made film with strong performances. It’s a good debut for director Rahul Dholakia”.

Narendra Jha, who played the role of the criminal brother, was particularly praised for his portrayal. He won the Best Actor award at the 2015 Mumbai Film Festival for his work in the movie. Sarika, who played Narendra’s sister-in-law, was also nominated for a Best Actress award at the same festival.

The music in the movie was composed by Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The soundtrack has been well-received, with songs like “Tum Se” and “Sooha Saha” becoming popular.

The film was screened at several Indian festivals, winning several awards. It has also been released on DVD. It currently holds an 8.3/10 on IMDb and a 100% freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on five reviews.

