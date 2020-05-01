Share it:

The debut of Rent A Girlfriend Season 1

Rent a Girlfriend is known as Kanojo Okarishimasu in Japanese Television World. This series is adapted from the Manga novel. Here, we will give you information about Rent a Girlfriend and that is a release date, production details, and cast.

About Rent a Girlfriend

Rent a Girlfriend is a real-life drama series. The concept of this series is Modern, Adult, Romantic, Comedy, and Manga based on real-life partners. The Manga novel is written by the Reiji Miyajima, and Illustration is also made by the writer himself. The novel was printed in the magazine in 2017. Through serial installment Rent, A Girlfriend was printed in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine. Based on the book Anime Series was announced last year. Over 3 Million of Manga novel has been sold out.

Director of Rent a Girlfriend is Kazuomi Koga. Character design and animation department are handled by Kanna Hirayama. The Series line producer is Mitsutaka Hirota. Music will compose by Hyadain.

The storyline of Rent a Girlfriend

Kazuya is a 20-year-old boy and the story of series is revolving around him. Once he received One Million Yen from his father. He falls in love with his school friend, within one month his girlfriend dumped him. This break up hurts the most and he starts to find the new option.

In Between, all these things Kazuya finds the Diamond App. This is the Dating App. Here, people can rent women for Non-Physical Relationships. This App is for lonely people. His First Date in the Diamonds is Chizuhara Mizuhara. On the very first date, he finds the perfect girl in Chizuhara. This is how the story works. One by One he wants to date a girl. But it is only digitally possible and tragedies of the story create an impact, and you will feel romance and laughter.

The cast of Rent a Girlfriend

Nao Toyama as Ruka Sarashina, Shun Horie as Kazuya Kinoshita, Aoi Yuki as Mami Nanami, Rie Takahashi as Sumi Sakurasawa, and Sora Amamiya as Chizuru Mizuhara is the lead characters of Rent a Girlfriend.

Release Date of Rent a Girlfriend

We have got a Japanese release date of Rent a Girlfriend. Rent a Girlfriend will release in Japan in 2020, July. Release date may vary because of the corona epidemic; post-production work of Rent a Girl Friend is delayed. But The Manga Novel Series is popular in some last years. So Makers hope that Audience will like the new concept in Rent a Girlfriend Series.

