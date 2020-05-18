Share it:

Cobra Kai: Season 3 Is Not The Final Season! Makers Drop Season 4, 5, 6 Plans!

Introduction

Cobra Kai is a drama series that is based on the film The Karate Kid. Martial arts is the main genre of this thrilling series. This has been premiered on YouTube premium and the forces confirm that season 1/ and season 2/of the series has already been watched more than 80 million times. This is a great achievement indeed. When this was premiered the first time, people expected it to be like the karate kid. But it had its originality despite so many similarities and that is what won the hearts of millions of viewers.

Release of season 3

Season 3 was released in May last year but has not been released yet and there are no confirmations either by the production house about its release dates. The reason behind the delay in the release has not been mentioned and now COVID -19 pandemic will surprisingly delay it even more. Fans of Cobra Kai have been waiting for season 3/ever since it’s contract was renewed last year by YouTube premium.

Truth or Rumors?

Like they say people start talking about you when they can’t reach your level and similarly when Cobra Kai was a success in season 1 and 2/and eventually it’s contract was renewed, there was a way that it contracts has been renewed for 4th, 5th and 6th season even before the launch of season 3. This news was one of it’s kind. When on one side it made its fans super happy but it doesn’t seem right. So, to get into the details, the news was reconfirmed. The truth is that there has no step yet been taken. Though there is. A high possibility of further many more season but that will depend on season 3/performs on the screen.

The fans we looking forward to many more of its favorite drama series so they wish to see the best in season 3. Let’s hope all the virus-related things to settle down soon so that we can witness new surprises waiting for us. One thing is for sure that the makers are young to put all their efforts for the upcoming season because they know that the expectation the fans now have is very high based on first two seasons a and now they are not going to settle for anything less.

