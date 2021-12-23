What Does SMDH:

Nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize has been received, as of February 1st, 2014, 50 persons and organizations. 71 persons and 25 organizations had been nominated last year. The number now is 231.

Last year only 47 nominators were found to have sent invalid nominations (with recommendations from at least three persons). (The rules to nominate a candidate changed this year – see below.)

Most nominees are individuals or non-governmental organizations or groups that do not represent states (“the government”) or supranational institutions like the European Union. Also, certain social groups like trade unions have been nominated. In recent years also scientific academies have received nominations. (*) In 2013 there was one strong candidate who could be described as a “state nominee”: the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)

The Nobel Committee chooses the laureate in early October and announces it a few days later.

What does SMDH mean?

SMDH is typically used online to express disappointment, frustration, or anger. It stands for “shaking my damn head.” So when you see someone use this acronym online, they’re likely indicating that they are not happy with whatever it is that’s happening.

The phrase “smdh” can be used in many different contexts. For example, if someone tweets about a terrible movie they just watched, they might write “smdh.” This means they’re so disappointed with the film that they could barely keep their head from shaking. Another example is if someone sees that a celebrity has died, they might tweet “SMDH” to indicate that they are shaking their head in disgust or disappointment.

The phrase “SMDH” can indicate exasperation or annoyance, but it can also be used when someone is unsure of what to say. For instance, if a celebrity were delivering an acceptance speech after receiving an award, you might post something like, “and I don’t know what to say.”

The acronym SMDH can also “search my damn hard drive,” often used in technology circles. It’s meant to express frustration with the fact that you’re unable to find something on your computer – may be a file, an app, etc.

However, the nominee may not become aware of the nomination before the announcement in October and thus cannot campaign in their interests in anticipation of winning the prize. Nevertheless, there are concerns that such secret nominations could create conflicts of interest if announced too close to the award ceremony; such fears were raised after it was revealed that US President Barack Obama had been nominated for the 2009 peace prize just days after being elected when he had not yet made any contributions towards peace.

A secret vote selects the organization or individual in the Norwegian Nobel Committee (the Norwegian Parliament appoints five members). The committee is supposed to award the prize to “the person who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, the abolition or reduction of standing armies and the holding and promotion of peace congresses” – these are considered broadly interpreted criteria that are subject to political consideration.