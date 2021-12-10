What Does Imo Mean In Texting:

IMO stands for In My Opinion. This abbreviation is used in texting, online chat and emails, and it generally has a positive meaning. It can also be written as IMHO (In My Honest/Humble Opinion), IMNSHO (In My Not So Humble Opinion) or IMAO (In My Arrogant Opinion).

As far as acronyms go, the likelihood of IMO meaning something else entirely is pretty slim—unless you’re talking about the international maritime organization because that’s an entirely different acronym. The use of abbreviations such as these is becoming more frequent with texting and online messaging because they take up less space than writing out “in my opinion” over and over again.

What does imo mean in insurance:

What does imo mean in text message:

In a text or SMS message, IMO typically means “in my opinion” or “in my observation.” It’s often used as a quick and friendly way of telling someone your thoughts about something. If the person you’re speaking to doesn’t know what it means, be prepared to clarify if needed! And remember that other acronyms for this phrase include IMHO (“In my humble opinion”), IMAO (“In my arrogant opinion”) and IMNSHO (“In my not so humble opinion”).

IMO meaning In My Opinion is mostly used in texting and chat, it can also be used in forums. In case of IMO not being able to express opinions then It can also mean International Maritime Organization which has nothing to do with opinions.

What does imo mean urban dictionary:

