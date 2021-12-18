What Does Arigato Mean:

The word “arigato” is a Japanese word that means “thank you.” It is often used as a formal way to say thank you, and it can be used in both written and spoken form.

When to use arigato:

The word “arigato” should be used when thanking someone for something they have done for you. It can be used in formal and informal situations, and it is a polite way to show your gratitude.

How to say arigato:

The word “arigato” can be said in two different ways in Japanese. The first way is “Arigatou,” The second way is “o arigato.” Both of these can be used in both formal and informal situations.

How NOT to say arigato:

The word “arigato” should not be confused with the words “Nanda Kanda” or “Arikara.” “Nanda Kanda” is most commonly used in casual situations, not informal settings. Thus it is often seen as rude when used in these settings. As for the word “Arikara,” regardless of the situation, this word is very informal and thus should never be used in legal cases.

When NOT to use arigato:

Even though the Japanese language has various ways to show gratitude, it is best to avoid using them unless you are sure they can be said in a particular setting. It is best to avoid using these informal words because the recipient will be confused and possibly offended.

When NOT to say arigato:

There are many occasions in which you should not use the word “arigato.” One of these occasions would be receiving a gift or money from someone. If this happens, the person offering it is likely doing so out of goodwill, and thus they may feel offended if you say “arigato” upon receiving their gift or money.

Another occasion in which it would be inappropriate for you to use arigato would be when buying something from someone busy at work. Since they are trying to make money by providing a service or selling an item, saying thank you may make them feel like they are not doing their job well.

