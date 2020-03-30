What became of Víctor García of the first generation of La Academia

Share it:

One of the most popular singers on the small screen is Victor García, whom we saw at La Academia performing tremendous performances which opened a great step for him in the world of fame, but who has been the boy who captivated millions with his ranchero style.

The exacademico's last project on the small screen was in Por amar sin ley in 2018, joining the Televisa network where he shared credits with Ana Brenda Contreras and David Zepeda.

While his last record production was with the album Amorcito corazón with which he won several recognitions, since the voice of the actor is also surprising.

In social networks we have seen it a little inactive since its last publication was in November 2019, so many of its fans wait for it to prepare a surprise and it is the world of music because they want to see it in action as soon as possible.

"Victor, what happened to you?", "@Victorgmusicaof: that the successes and projects in your life continue, he sent you kisses, hugs and blessings", his fans write to him, who do not forget him at any time because he brings them good memories from the Academy.

It is worth mentioning that many exacademicos have been successful in the entertainment world, while others were forgotten or dedicated to other projects.

