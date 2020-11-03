what are the best episodes? Here are the top 5!

While Person of Interest initially stands as a procedural series with Reese and Finch trying to save lives by relying solely on a number provided by a machine, as the series progresses it takes a more serialized twist and evaluates the implications of surveillance and intelligence. artificial.

Person of Interest premiered in 2011 and ran for five seasons. There have been so many amazing episodes of the series, but here are the best 5 episodes of Jonathan Nolan’s television series in our opinion:

The Witness (season 1, episode 7): it is in this episode that events begin to change the history of the series. The number that comes out isn’t what was expected, and while Reese saves Elias’s life from a very real threat, it turns out that Elias isn’t exactly a good guy. The first villain of the series enters the scene for the first time. Up until this episode, Person of Interest was a procedural series with ever-changing cases of the week. With Il testimone, you have the transition to a more serialized show. Bad Genes (Season 2, Episode 2): While Reese and Carter take a trip to Texas to learn more about Root’s past, the latter continues to search for the Machine. This is an episode that further explores the mythology of the Machine and the implications of the existence of artificial intelligence: a theme that Person of Interest will continue to explore for the rest of its airing. The episode also gives us more background on Root and showcases his personal view of the world. Considering what happened to her friend Hanna, it’s not hard to see why she sees humans as one of the bad geniuses. The Devil’s Pay (Season 3, Episode 10): after Carter’s death, the team is short of men. Unsurprisingly, Simmons’ number comes up with Reese and Shaw going on a rampage looking for him. Shaw is on a mission, while Reese is in a damn spiral. In the end, it’s Fusco who takes him down and arrests him, which is surprising but appropriate given his history with Simmons. Fusco lives up to Carter’s memory and shows her that she was right to believe in him. A heart-pounding episode where the trust between the various characters comes to the surface more and more. The right option (season 4, episode 11): this is one of the roughest episodes in television history, but that’s what makes it so amazing. It is fascinating to see The Machine working, even as we grieve over Finch’s death before realizing he is running simulations of possible outcomes. However, it doesn’t make it easier to witness Reese’s death which will happen later on. You can also see how much they all mean to The Machine and notice the frenzy behind its search for results. They are more than just resources for her, she cares about each of them. It’s also pretty fun to see her fill in the blanks with other team members. In short, she is nice all in all. End of program (season 5, episode 13): the series ends with this chapter giving hope that the Machine team can continue to move forward quietly. The Machine, still using Root’s voice, is alive and giving Shaw the numbers. He knows he will return to collaborate with Fusco and he can’t say no to Bear. Then there’s Reese who, despite death, can be appreciated as he saves Finch’s life with the Machine always by his side. In short, an episode as painful as it is perfect for a wonderful series like Person of Interest.

