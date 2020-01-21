We have found a connection between 'Stranger Things' and 'Sex Education'

Share it:

When a series flips us, theories often appear about some chapters, curious details, characters and especially their outcomes. It happened with 'Game of Thrones', 'Friends' and not long ago with 'Stranger Things', elucidating about the status of Agent Hopper. 'The mother' of the seriéfilas hypotheses is that all Netflix fictions are connected. Twitter would have confirmed that there are links between Once and Sabrina and the latter and Paquita Salas. They also showed similarities between 'Elite' and 'The paper house' and several other examples. However, the thing does not end there and we have found a new connection that relates 'Stranger Things' and 'Sex Education'.

As you know, the streaming platform has just released season 2 of this last title and in the first chapter of this new installment this wink appears that you may not have noticed. We, who analyze every detail with a magnifying glass, we notice from the first moment and, although it may seem like a bullshit, we are very grateful for the tribute that pays him Maeve to our dear Steve. It is not the first time this union occurs, Instagram has already united both worlds. Aimee and Adam also emulated Steve and Robin.

If you remember, last summer in 'Stranger Things', Steve dressed as a sailor to dispense ice cream at the mall and in 'Sex Education 2' Maeve tries to get by selling Pretzels at a stand in another mall. The two do not enjoy their work too much and are dressed very similarly. We do not know if Netflix has wanted to send a message about how similar these characters can be or just play. Any theory?