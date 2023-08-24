We Are Newcastle United Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Our team is Newcastle United. The first season of an upcoming drama series. The programme will explore the extensive past of Newcastle United, which is profoundly connected to one of the most famous football communities in the world.

It will examine the club’s distinctive relationship with its ardent supporters as they ardently follow the group through a season in which they have already excelled.

Here, GOAL provides all the information you need about the upcoming documentary series, including its release date, description, how to view it, and more.

Amazon Prime Video’s cameras recently visited Newcastle United for a fly-on-the-wall, no-holds-barred video series.

Newcastle United will join the streaming behemoth at an exciting moment for the club, as the Magpies have been certified for the Champions League in 2023–24 after a phenomenal Premier League campaign in 2022–23.

The Amazon Prime Video documentary series, which will premiere next month, will investigate the club’s success and renewed optimism in the year following the Saudi acquisition, under the leadership of new manager Eddie Howe.

We Are Newcastle United is going to investigate the unique relationship between the North East city and its football club through interviews with diehard fans who have endured turbulent years alongside their beloved team.

The 2023–24 season will be a thrilling one for Newcastle United as their team returns to the Champions League after a two-decade absence to Europe’s premier competition.

After the Saudi Arabian Public Management Fund acquisition in 2021, the club has sought to reestablish itself as a significant Premier League force, with Eddie Howe’s squad now seeking to take the next stage on their voyage.

The controversial takeover at St. James’ Park has garnered a great deal of attention, and Amazon Prime has verified their intention to curate and issue a ‘We Are Newcastle United’ documentary regarding the most recent developments on Tyneside.

The documentary is going to be a must-see for Newcastle supporters, but other Premier League followers will also be eager to get a view of the club’s inner workings before a massive season.

We Are Newcastle United Season 1 Release Date

The 2023–24 season, in which We Are Newcastle United will make their long-awaited return to the Champions League following a two-decade absence, has yet to get underway.

Since its acquisition by the Saudi Arabian National Investment Fund in 2021, the club continues to be assiduously transforming itself into a Premier League powerhouse.

Under the leadership of manager Eddie Howe, We Are Newcastle United will be ready to take a few essential measures in their football adventure: We Are Newcastle United Season 1 will air on Amazon Prime Video on August 11, 2023.

We Are Newcastle United Season 1 Cast

The audio of club legend and all-time highest scorer Alan Shearer will be readily recognizable to viewers as he narrates each episode.

The documentary will also feature interviews with manager Eddie Howe, a handful of players, club director Amanda Staveley, and Shearer.

In addition, viewers can anticipate a glimpse into the We Have Newcastle United locker room before and after crucial games.

Even though Amazon has kept one’s identity of former players participating in the series under wraps, there are high expectations that illustrious personalities from the club’s past will appear.

We Are Newcastle United Season 1 Plot

This captivating series about the illustrious history of Newcastle United takes viewers on a remarkable journey to the center of one of the world’s finest football capitals.

The program depicts the club’s illustrious history and the special bond it has with its devoted supporters against the background of football-crazed Newcastle.

As the season progresses, the squad defies expectations along with delivers magnificent scenes on and off the field, taking spectators on an emotional roller coaster.

The series provides an intimate look at the positive and negative aspects of being a Newcastle United fan, from legendary victories to devastating defeats.

As the team embarks on a voyage filled with optimism, aspirations, and unwavering resolve, the genuine supporters, whose unwavering support fuels the team’s character, assume center stage.

As the club’s past and impassioned present intertwine, viewers will gain unparalleled knowledge about the essence of football’s compelling appeal in this one-of-a-kind city.

Expect a full immersion feeling that celebrates the tranquil spirit of football and the unbreakable bond between a team and its fans.

Through victories and defeats, triumphs and tribulations, “Newcastle United: A Season of Passion” depicts the pleasure of football and demonstrates why the game holds a special place in the souls of millions of people around the globe.

Produced by Lorton Entertainment and 72 films, the Amazon Prime Video docuseries follows the Magpies throughout the 2022–23 season, with contributions from personalities like manager Eddie Howe, players, and board members like Amanda Staveley.

In addition to reaching their first cup final in 24 years, Newcastle qualified for the Champions League for one time in 20 years, and club legend Alan Shearer narrates the entire voyage.

In addition to providing exclusive access to the club’s decision-makers, the documentary will closely monitor the Magpies’ ongoing 2022–23 season, during which the club will reach its first cup final in 24 years, according to a press release.

The series will additionally look into Newcastle United’s illustrious history in the center of one of the world’s greatest football cities and examine the club’s unique relationship with its devoted fans as they follow the team.

The CEO of Newcastle United, Darren Eales, added, “We are thrilled to offer global football fans a seat in the front row at this exciting time in Newcastle United’s history.”

The documentary will provide football and non-football supporters from around the world with a unique and authentic look at how a major Premier League club operates and will take fans on our voyage as we endeavor to achieve our objectives on and off the field.