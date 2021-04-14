The Attack of the Giants: previewed the splendid cover of Volume 34, the last

Volume 34 of The Attack of the Giants will debut on June 9, 2021, and while waiting to learn more about the two upcoming special editions, we can finally take a look at the cover of the final volume of the Isayama manga. The illustration is spoiler free, but we still advise you to avoid it in case you really don’t want any anticipation on the story.

Unfortunately, the quality of the shot shared by the editor is not very high, but as you can see below it is still possible to get an idea of ​​what awaits us. The cover recalls the title of the last chapter, “Towards the tree on that hill”, and includes all the protagonists of the series in a single image. The high quality version of the Cover should be shown in May.

The Attack of the Giants is marking record sales and in addition to entering the Top 5 of the best-selling manga of April (Oricon data), it also recorded the first sold out of the year at Bassetsu Shonen Magazine by Kodansha, the monthly in which chapter 139 is included. The final volume will certainly give a further boost to the sales of the manga, which among other things has recently exceeded 100 million copies in circulation.

And what do you think of this Cover? You like it? Let us know without spoilers in the comments! To discuss the conclusion of Isayama’s work instead, you can take a look at our review of The Attack of the Giants.