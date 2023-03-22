We Are Lady Parts Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

In May 2021, the film We Seem to be Lady Parts, which had won several awards, came out now to rave reviews.

Nida Manzoor (Doctor Who) made a six-part series about the Muslim punk-rock band Lady Parts as well as the journey of Amina (Anjana Vasan), a PhD student in microbiology who joins the band as the lead guitarist.

The show was nominated for and won awards, and its popularity with the general public went through the roof.

It won Best Comedy Series just at Edinburgh International Television Festival, as well as the lead actor, Anjana Vasan, was nominated for Outstanding Performance inside a New Series at the Gotham Awards.

The show has indeed been officially picked up for a second season, so if you haven’t had enough of the great original music, crazy relationship dynamics, and perfectly awkward comedic moments, you’re in luck.

Peacock, a US streaming service, has said that it will be back in November 2021. “I feel so lucky as well as excited to be capable of producing a second season of the television series We Are Lady Parts,” said Manzoor.

Channel 4’s Head of Comedy, Fiona McDermott, said: “We Are Lady Parts is indeed the rallying cry of an unafraidly funny, modern, dial-shifting comedy that, at its core, felt like it was made by Channel 4.

The show did a great job of taking big ideas about identity, representation, gender, as well as creativity and turning them into an original, funny show full of love, romance, and the power of sisters.

“Nida is one of the most creative and ambitious writers-directors around, and we’re thrilled to be working with her, the amazing cast and crew at Working Title Television, NBCUniversal International Studios, as well as our brilliant partners at Peacock to bring this back again.”

We Are Lady Parts Season 2 Release Date

It was announced that the inaugural season of the television series We Are Lady Parts would start on May 20, 2021. There were six episodes in all. The other episodes will come out in the years to come.

The new season of We Are Lady Parts might have six episodes, as the initial season did. More information about the new season should come out within the coming months.

We Are Lady Parts Season 2 Cast

Anjana Vasan, who goes by the name “Amina,” is a PhD student in microbiology and the new lead guitarist for the band Lady Parts.

Sarah Kameela Impey plays Saira, the lead singer and rhythm guitarist for Lady Parts.

Juliette Motamed as Ayesha, the drummer for the band Lady Parts

Bisma, the bass player for Lady Parts, is Faith Omole.

Lucie Shorthouse as Momtaz, the manager of the band Lady Parts

Amina’s best friend, Noor, was played by Aiysha Hart.

Ahsan is Ayesha’s brother and Amina’s crush. He is played by Zaqi Ismail.

Abdullah, Saira’s boyfriend, was played by David Avery.

Shobu Kapoor plays Amina’s mother, Seema.

Sofia Barclay plays Zarina, a magazine editor and influential person.

We Are Lady Parts Season 2 Plot

The first weather ended on a high note when Amina got the courage to perform live with rest of the band with pride and, most importantly, without getting sick in the middle.

It also had shown the band dealing with their first big “cancellation” after a controversial article put their reputation but also unity at risk.

Even though the story has a happy ending, there is a lot of room for change. In season two, there could be more changes in Amina’s love life, this same band could get even bigger, and Amina’s close companions could say more about how they feel about her playing guitar.

In a declaration, Manzoor said: “I can’t wait to get back to the band’s world and learn more about their lives. You can look forward to more mischief, more music, and much more airfares of fancy.

While Fletcher-Jones made fun of him, “Nida has a lot to say about modern life, and this show is the perfect way for her to share her distinctive and motivating view of the world. I am eagerly awaiting what Nida has in mind for the second season.”

No matter what happens, we hope to hear extra original music made by Manzoor as well as her siblings along with additional groundbreaking representations of the Muslim community.

