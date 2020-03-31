Watching Disney + movies becomes a paid job thanks to this website

Share it:

They will only select ten people, but of course it is a really interesting and surprising initiative at the same time. The fact is that the Reviews.org website has found a way to offer work in this delicate time when we have to confine ourselves at home.

And be careful, because it is not just any job. This consists of watching movies of Disney + at home. And best of all, they not only pay us a salary but also pay us to subscribe to the platform for a whole year. Here we tell you all the details of this original initiative.

As collected from Inside the Magic, there are several offers that have been made available to the public from Reviews.org. Initially it started out as somewhat isolated, with an offer looking for a person who could watch 30 Disney movies in 30 days. Subsequently, a second offer came that was looking for someone to take care of seeing 12 Disney classics and their remakes.

And it seems that the demand for these proposals was such that the website has set out to offer something more global. More specifically, and according to the statement by John Kinnear that they quote in Inside the Magic, this is what they offer now: "In the past few weeks, there has been a growing demand for opportunities to make money from home. We have reopened the vault, and we are going to randomly select 10 people to receive $ 200 and a one-year subscription to Disney +.".

As the statement continues, all those selected will have to do is watch a Disney movie. Yes, you read correctly, only one: "If you select it, we just want you to see your favorite Disney movie! Disney movies last, on average, about 90 minutes, which means we're paying 10 people about $ 133 / hour.".

In any case, at the moment it is only an initiative for users from the United States, so we will have to wait to see if the knowledge of this project encourages others to do the same here.