Watch Dogs Legion: Ubisoft reveals the specifications of the PC version with a lot of ray tracing

A little over a month after the launch of the new one Watch Dogs Legion, Ubisoft has published the technical specifications for the PC version of the game with lots of details divided by resolution target and with a specific focus on ray tracing.

The new NVIDIA series graphics cards have not yet been included in the list RTX 30 and yet Ubisoft has already confirmed the DLSS support and at resolutions up to 8K. Here are all the specifications:

1080p / Low Settings

CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 / AMD Ryzen 5 1400

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 290X

VRAM: 4 GB

RAM: 8 GB

Storage Space: 45 GB

Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

1080p / High Settings

CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480

VRAM: 6 GB

RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel setup)

Storage Space: 45 GB

Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

1440K / High Settings

CPU: Intel Core i7-7700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060S or AMD Radeon RX 5700

VRAM: 8GB

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)

Storage Space: 45 GB

Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

4K / Ultra Settings

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700K

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon VII

VRAM: 11 GB

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)

Storage Space: 45 GB (+ 20 GB HD Textures Pack)

Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

RTX ON – 1080p / High Settings

CPU: Intel Core i5-9600K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070

VRAM: 8 GB

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)

Storage Space: 45 GB

Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

RTX ON – 4K / Ultra Settings

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

VRAM: 11 GB

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)

Storage Space: 45GB (+20 GB HD Textures Pack)

Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

Before leaving, we remind you that Watch Dods Legion will be released on October 29 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One and then debut on next-gen November 10 on Xbox Series S / X and at the launch of PlayStation 5. On Everyeye you can find the preview of Watch Dogs Legion.