Watch Dogs Legion for free by purchasing an NVIDIA GeForce RTX Series 30 GPU

NVIDIA yesterday presented the new GeForce RTX Series 30 GPUs, a line that includes three different cards (RTX 3080, RTX 3070, RTX 3090) with prices starting at 435 euros, in addition a partnership con Ubisoft e Watch Dogs Legion.

For a limited time, gamers who purchase a new GPU or GeForce RTX Series 30 system will receive a digital copy of Watch Dogs Legion and a twelve-month subscription to the NVIDIA GeForce NOW cloud gaming service (Founder subscription). The promotion is also valid in Italy at affiliated retailers, below are the characteristics of the three new NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs.

GeForce RTX 3080

Starting at € 606 (excluding VAT) the RTX 3080 is a very powerful gaming GPU, up to 2x faster than the RTX 2080. With 10GB of the new high-speed 19Gbps ​​GDDR6X memory, the RTX 3080 can consistently deliver 60 frames. per second for 4K resolution games. Available from September 17th.

GeForce RTX 3070

Starting at 435 Euros (excluding VAT), the RTX 3070 is faster than the RTX 2080 Ti at less than half the price and on average is 60% faster than the original RTX 2070. It is equipped with 8 GB of memory GDDR6, achieving optimal performance for games running in 4K and 1440p resolutions. Available from October.

GeForce RTX 3090

Topping the list is the RTX 3090, priced at 1300 (excluding VAT) and named the BFGPU Big Ferocious GPU. It also comes with a stock silencer: a three-slot, dual axial flow-through design that is up to 10x quieter than the TITAN RTX and keeps the GPU up to 30 degrees C cooler. Its 24GB of GDDR6X memory can tackle the toughest artificial intelligence algorithms and power massive content creation workloads. The RTX 3090 is up to 50% faster than the current PC graphics card, TITAN RTX, allowing gamers to experience 60fps at 8K resolution on many of the best games. Coming September 24th.