Max Payne 3 and LA Noire for PC offer all their free DLC by surprise

Excellent surprise the one that has prepared us Rockstar Games for this afternoon. The fact is that not only has updated Max Payne 3 and LA Noire on PC, but has also made all DLC of each game are free for anyone who owns them.

As reported by Eurogamer, these updates were released quietly yesterday, April 19, the same day that Rockstar accidentally removed their games from Steam for a short period of time. As part of all that movement, Rockstar Midnight Club 2 (2003) racing game was available for purchase again for a short period of time before being removed from the list once more.

On the other hand, after the update, both LA Noire and Max Payne 3 have seen how support for 32-bit operating systems has been “obsolete”. However, it is important to note that LA Noire: The VR Case Files has not been affected For this.

Max Payne 3 was released in 2012 and in our review we said that “Max payne does not disappoint. The Rockstar shooter is a festival of bullets and frenetic action wrapped in an outstanding story and a huge technical section. Arcade modes and cool online modes make it even bigger. “.

LA Noire was released in 2011, and in our review we said the game was “ahead of his time who is still at the forefront of technology. Masterfully combines a narrative in a rare genre like detective with a great postwar undertone in a magnificent recreation of late 1940s Los Angeles. “.

Also, we gave him a score of 9 out of 10, which also made it one of the highest rated Rockstar games within those that do not belong to the GTA and RDR sagas.