Wasteland 3, Italian support arrives: inXile announcement!

New production signed by the developers of inXile, critical reception of Wasteland 3 was positive, with the new role-playing game earning good reviews in reviews.

The post-apocalyptic universe offers RPG fans the opportunity to immerse themselves in a complex, brutal and unpredictable world, in which every decision must be carefully evaluated. To facilitate action within Wasteland 3 from the local videogame community, now comes news that will surely be welcomed with joy.

As you can verify directly at the bottom of this news, in fact, the official Twitter account of the game has confirmed that it will soon be introduced to support for the Italian language and Portuguese. At the moment, the software house has not offered a precise launch date for the new feature, but the latter, it is promised, will be made available by the end of 2020.

For all the details on the role-playing game of inXile, on the pages of Everyeye you will obviously find a rich review of Wasteland 3, by our Daniele D’Orefice. Recall that the title is currently already available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game has also landed since Day One in the Xbox Game Pass catalog.