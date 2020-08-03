Warrior Nun, who will bring the artifact in the second season?

Share it:

The story of Warrior Nun you will probably all know her: a girl comes back to life thanks to a mysterious and powerful artifact that allows her to become leader of a group of ninja nuns in constant struggle with very dangerous demons.

Those who have seen the series, however, know that our Ava was not destined to become the bearer of the artifact: the protagonist of the show Netflix was in fact only an interlude, a hiding place before the powerful weapon passed to its designated owner, presumably Lilith.

The question is therefore still open: will Ava still bring the artifact in the next season of Warrior Nun? To about there are still no certainties, while cracks remain among the members of the Order of the Cruciform Sword: the nuns are divided between those who would entrust the leadership to Lilith and those who, like Shotgun Mary, believe that despite being a great fighter Lilith does not have the qualities that a leader should have.

In short, there is no lack of suitors: who do you think is more deserving to bring the artifact? You think Ava is the right person to guide the Order or would you prefer one of the nuns? Let us know in the comments! The showrunner, meanwhile, spoke about the Warrior Nun season 1 finale; let's see, instead, what awaits us in the next season of Warrior Nun.